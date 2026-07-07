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PR Newswire
07.07.2026 18:30 Uhr
222 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07


BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust plc ('the Company')
LEI - 54930040ALEAVPMMDC31

Transaction in own shares: purchase of own shares to be held in treasury

The Company announces that it has today purchased 35,004 of its Ordinary Shares at an average price of 173.68 pence per share to be held in treasury.

Following settlement of this purchase on 09 July 2026 the issued share capital of the Company will be 100,406,993 Ordinary Shares, excluding 35,179,201 shares which are held in treasury. Shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 25.95% of the Company's total issued share capital (135,586,194 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) will be held in treasury following settlement.

For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and should use the figure of 100,406,993 following settlement when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:


Graham Venables

Company Secretary
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Tel: 0203 649 3432

07 July 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.