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PR Newswire
07.07.2026 18:30 Uhr
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Compusense Inc.: Compusense brings patented behavioral measurement to sensory and consumer research with BehaviorLens by InsightsNow

New capability gives researchers access to implicit and emotional consumer responses

GUELPH, ON, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensory and consumer research shows how people perceive, evaluate, and respond to products. Researchers can now extend that understanding by capturing implicit and emotional consumer responses directly within the platform they already use.

Compusense, a leading global provider of sensory and consumer research software, today announced BehaviorLens by InsightsNow, a new add-on capability debuting at IFT FIRST, July 13-15, 2026, in Chicago.

BehaviorLens lets researchers go beyond traditional rating scales to capture the fast, instinctive System 1 reactions consumers often can't articulate. Two new methods will be available within Compusense: The Implicit Test and the Emotions Test.

InsightsNow's analysis of 48,000+ implicit and explicit assessments shows consumers take an average 2.5 seconds to decide whether a product claim is relevant, with implicit System 1 decisions averaging under two seconds. Capturing these responses alongside traditional measures gives a more complete picture of consumer behavior.

In one packaging study, behavioral measurement identified a concept projected to increase competitive share by up to 58%, despite no statistically significant differences on traditional measures.

"Great product decisions are built on multiple sources of evidence," said Jacqueline Dysart, President of Compusense. "BehaviorLens adds a layer of insight by capturing instinctive consumer responses that complement traditional measures, giving researchers greater confidence in product and business decisions within the platform they already trust."

"Compusense's global reach and workflow depth make it the ideal platform to bring BehaviorLens to the sensory and consumer research community," said Dave Lundahl, CEO of InsightsNow. "This partnership extends our patented behavioral methods to researchers worldwide."

About Compusense

Compusense is a leading global provider of sensory and consumer research software, pioneering the field since 1986. Trusted by the world's leading food, beverage, personal care, and ingredient companies, Compusense delivers a secure, web-based SaaS platform for panel management, data collection, and analysis across CLT, HUT, sensory lab, and consumer survey methodologies.

Faster insights. Smarter decisions. Better products.

About InsightsNow

US-based, award-winning behavioral research and strategy firm InsightsNow partners with brands across industries, providing strategies for marketing, branding, and product development. Founded in 2003, InsightsNow offers custom, collaborative solutions and proprietary behavioral frameworks, providing expert guidance to uncover the right answers and improve success in the market.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/compusense-brings-patented-behavioral-measurement-to-sensory-and-consumer-research-with-behaviorlens-by-insightsnow-302819740.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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