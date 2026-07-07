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WKN: A41K7X | ISIN: CNE1000073Z4 | Ticker-Symbol: 9PB
Frankfurt
08.07.26 | 08:10
2,800 Euro
+2,94 % +0,080
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHERY AUTOMOBILE CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,8202,88008:58
2,8002,90009:01
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.07.2026 18:34 Uhr
2.234 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Chery Group: Super Intelligent Valet Parking (SIVP): FREELANDER 8 Enables Effortless Parking for Daily Use

SHANGHAI, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chery Group's FREELANDER 8 was showcased at the Abu Dhabi Investment Forum held at The Peninsula Shanghai last month, attracting strong interest from government representatives, business leaders, investors and international partners. Among the vehicle's intelligent technologies, SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) emerged as one of the most discussed highlights of the event.

20260707-215154

Image 1: FREELANDER 8 at The Peninsula Shanghai

As FREELANDER's first strategic model and the first vehicle planned for launch in the Middle East, FREELANDER 8 embodies the brand's three core pillars: British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom. During the forum, Lucia Mao, CEO of FREELANDER International, highlighted the brand's commitment to developing intelligent mobility solutions that address real-world customer needs while supporting FREELANDER's international expansion strategy.

Regarding the FREELANDER 8, one of the most pioneering features of its intelligent mobility experience is SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking), which is available in select international markets, enabling users to remotely manage parking and vehicle summon functions through a mobile application, delivering a more convenient ownership experience.

The system has been optimized for scenarios commonly encountered in the Middle East, where extreme summer temperatures can make parking and vehicle access less comfortable. Upon arriving at destinations such as hotels, shopping malls or business centers, users can leave the vehicle at a designated drop-off point while SIVP autonomously completes parking functions, including space searching, obstacle avoidance and automated parking. When returning, users can summon the vehicle through a mobile application, allowing it to travel to a designated pick-up location. By reducing time spent outdoors in high-temperature environments, the system significantly improves convenience and comfort during daily use.

SIVP forms part of FREELANDER 8's broader intelligent technology ecosystem. An intelligent cockpit powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P chip delivers advanced connectivity and intelligent interaction, while SIVP extends these capabilities into everyday mobility scenarios. Together, these technologies contribute to FREELANDER's Smart Confidence experience.

20260707-215238

Image 2: FREELANDER 8 Exterior Design

Combined with FREELANDER 8's British design, premium interior environment and the Intelligent All-Terrain System (i-ATS), SIVP further strengthens the vehicle's competitiveness in international markets. The technology reflects FREELANDER's approach to developing intelligent solutions that are adapted to regional lifestyles, driving environments and customer expectations.

During the forum, SIVP attracted considerable attention from attendees, with many guests expressing interest in how the system addresses practical mobility challenges in high-temperature environments. The positive response reinforced FREELANDER's strategy of combining advanced innovation with localized user needs.

As preparations continue for the brand's launch in the UAE, FREELANDER 8 showcases how British Craftsmanship, Smart Confidence and All-Terrain Freedom can be reshaped through intelligent innovation for a new generation of global users.

Vincent CHEN
freelander.international@mychery.com
https://www.cheryinternational.com/

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a82713a2-25fb-4503-a40e-0b2ae90a2c83

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/447cc8ea-0ef8-43cd-988a-6f80d9d2aabd


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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