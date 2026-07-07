High Rise Financial LLC Expands Into Nevada, Bringing Pre-Settlement Funding Solutions to Plaintiffs Across the Silver State

National lawsuit funding company expands services to help Nevada plaintiffs access financial support while awaiting settlements

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / High Rise Financial LLC, a premier provider of pre-settlement funding solutions, is proud to announce the expansion of its services into Nevada. The move enables plaintiffs throughout the state to access financial assistance while pursuing personal injury , wrongful death , medical malpractice , and other civil litigation claims.

The expansion reflects High Rise Financial LLC's continued commitment to helping individuals navigate the financial challenges that often accompany lengthy legal proceedings. Plaintiffs frequently face mounting medical expenses, lost wages, household bills, and other financial obligations while waiting for their cases to settle. Through its non-recourse pre-settlement funding programs, High Rise Financial LLC provides qualified plaintiffs with access to funds based on the anticipated value of their legal claims.

Unlike traditional loans, pre-settlement funding is contingent upon the outcome of a case. Clients are only required to repay the funding if they successfully recover compensation through a settlement or verdict. This structure allows plaintiffs to obtain financial relief without assuming the risks associated with conventional borrowing.

"Nevada represents an important growth opportunity for our company and an important opportunity to serve plaintiffs who may be struggling financially while their cases move through the legal system," said Mark Berookim , co-founder of High Rise Financial LLC. "Legal claims often take months or even years to resolve, and many individuals simply cannot afford to wait. Our goal is to provide transparent funding solutions and prompt payment that allow clients to focus on their recovery and their pursuit of justice rather than worrying about immediate financial pressures."

High Rise Financial LLC works with plaintiffs involved in a wide variety of civil litigation matters, including:

Car accident claims Truck accident lawsuits Motorcycle accident cases Slip and fall injuries Premises liability claims Wrongful death lawsuits Medical malpractice cases Product liability claims Mass tort and multidistrict litigation (MDL) matters

High Rise Financial LLC works directly with attorneys to evaluate claims and simplify the funding process for clients. The company's streamlined review process and commitment to responsive service help ensure qualified plaintiffs receive timely access to the financial resources they need while their cases progress.

Nevada's growing population and active legal market make the state a natural fit for High Rise Financial LLC's continued expansion strategy. By extending its services into Nevada, the company aims to provide plaintiffs and legal professionals throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, Reno, North Las Vegas, Sparks, and surrounding communities with a trusted source of litigation funding support.

The Nevada expansion represents another milestone in High Rise Financial LLC's mission to make legal funding more accessible to plaintiffs nationwide. As the company continues to grow, its focus remains on delivering ethical, transparent, and client-centered funding solutions that empower individuals during some of the most challenging periods of their lives.

About High Rise Financial LLC

High Rise Financial LLC is a premier pre-settlement funding company that helps plaintiffs in personal injury, wrongful death, medical malpractice, and other civil litigation access the financial resources they need while awaiting resolution of their cases.

The company's funding solutions are designed to relieve the burden of mounting bills and lost income during legal proceedings, allowing clients to focus on recovery and their pursuit of justice. With a commitment to ethical practices, transparent terms, and prompt payments, High Rise Financial continues to set the standard for client-focused legal funding.

Original Source

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Jack Ross, Director of Project Management

High Rise Financial LLC

Phone: (888) 920-5298

Email: jross@highrisefinancial.com

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SOURCE: High Rise Financial LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/high-rise-financial-llc-expands-into-nevada-bringing-pre-settlem-1187596