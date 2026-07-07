Chéserex, Switzerland--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - The Bonmont Tennis Masters is a unique, immersive event that brings tennis fans together. Each year, some of the game's leading names step onto a strip of perfectly prepared grass dropped into the Swiss Alps. 2026 marked the third iteration of the event, which took place across three days from the 5th to the 7th June. After a highly successful event, the Bonmont Tennis Masters received confirmation that it has already secured a fourth event from the 4th to the 6th June in 2027.

Set against the exceptional backdrop of the Bonmont Golf & Country Club, with sweeping views over Lake Geneva and Mont Blanc, this grass-court exhibition has, in just a couple of years, established itself on the tennis calendar, while serving as an ideal warm-up for the major grass tournaments across Europe.

The Bonmont Tennis Masters Returns in 2027 After a Successful 2026



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A Celebration of Grass Court Tennis

With so few grass-court events on the tennis calendar, the Bonmont Tennis Masters is a welcome addition for many of the world's top players. The 2026 edition saw hundreds of fans head to the event over three days and featured many tennis stars inside the world's top 20 - including a few who'd had stints in the top 10 over the years. It was a true celebration of grass court tennis that ended with Corentin Moutet taking the top prize.

The event's success has resulted in it securing a place on the tennis calendar as one of the main grass-court exhibition events next summer as well. Contracts are already in place to bring tennis back to the Swiss Alps in June 2027, with next year's event happening between the 4th and 6th of that month.

A player list for the 2027 edition is yet to be announced, though the tournament is confident it can continue to bring in some of the main stars.

The Bonmont Tennis Masters Returns in 2027 After a Successful 2026

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About Bonmont Tennis Masters

The Bonmont Tennis Masters is an exclusive grass-court exhibition that's held at the Bonmont Golf & Country Club in Switzerland every year since 2024, and is seen as one of the top warm-up events for some of the world's elite players as they prepare for the summer's grass-court events. It combines excellent tennis with exclusive hospitality, making it one of Europe's most distinctive tennis events.

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Source: Plentisoft