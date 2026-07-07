Synexis Releases "The Illusion of Clean," Examining What Happens Between Cleaning Events in Healthcare

New thought leadership examines what happens as pathogen exposure returns between essential cleaning and disinfection interventions.

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Healthcare has spent decades advancing some of the most sophisticated cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention protocols in the world.

Those practices remain essential. But the environments they protect never stand still.

That tension is at the center of "The Illusion of Clean: Why Healthcare Is Missing a Critical Layer in Pathogen Control," a new thought leadership article released today by Synexis, the leader in DHP pathogen control technology.

Written by James Lynn, Global Healthcare Leader at Synexis, the article examines a question gaining urgency across healthcare: What happens after cleaning is complete, but before the next intervention begins?

Patients move. Staff circulate. Equipment travels. Visitors come and go. Air continues to flow through shared spaces. Healthcare operations continue and with them, new opportunities for pathogen exposure can be reintroduced.

The article argues that this reality is not evidence of a failure in cleaning or infection prevention. Rather, it reflects the dynamic nature of healthcare itself and raises a larger question about whether modern infection prevention strategies should address not only contamination at specific points in time, but also the exposure that occurs between them.

"Healthcare has built extraordinarily sophisticated systems around cleaning and disinfection," said Lynn. "The question we are asking is what happens next. When the indoor environment immediately returns to motion, how do we continue supporting pathogen reduction between those essential interventions?"

A Question of Continuity

The article explores what Synexis describes as "The Illusion of Clean": the assumption that a successfully cleaned space and a continuously controlled environment are necessarily the same thing. They are not.

Without diminishing the essential role of Environmental Services and Infection Prevention teams, Lynn examines the structural reality that cleaning and disinfection are designed to address contamination at specific points in time, while pathogen exposure can be continuous.

That distinction becomes increasingly important as healthcare organizations confront emerging pathogens, multidrug-resistant organisms, persistent healthcare-associated infections, and growing pressure to strengthen preparedness.

The article asks:

If pathogen exposure is continuous, should pathogen control be continuous as well?

What happens in the interval between cleaning events?

How should healthcare think about preparedness in environments that are continuously occupied and constantly changing?

Is visual cleanliness alone enough to define a continuously controlled environment?

A Broader Conversation About Preparedness

"The Illusion of Clean" explores these questions through the lens of healthcare operations, infection prevention, indoor pathogen control, and preparedness.

It also examines the growing interest in continuous approaches designed to work alongside, not replace, essential cleaning and disinfection protocols.

"Cleaning will always remain foundational," Lynn added. "This is not a conversation about replacing what healthcare already does well. It is about examining the periods between interventions and asking whether there is an opportunity to strengthen the overall infection prevention framework."

The article also examines the role of Synexis DHP technology, the company's patented approach to continuous pathogen reduction designed for use in occupied spaces. Supported by peer-reviewed research and real-world implementation, the technology is intended to help reduce airborne and surface-level pathogens continuously between routine cleaning and disinfection events.

But the larger argument of "The Illusion of Clean" extends beyond any single technology. It is a challenge to reconsider how healthcare defines preparedness in environments where people, equipment, airflow, and pathogen exposure are continuously in motion.

Read the full attached article: "The Illusion of Clean: Why Healthcare Is Missing a Critical Layer in Pathogen Control."

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About Synexis

Since 2008, Synexis has been a leader in touchless, continuous pathogen control technology intentionally designed for safe use in occupied spaces. Through its patented DHP technology, Synexis helps support cleaner indoor spaces between routine cleaning events by continuously reducing airborne and surface-level pathogens.

Customers and researchers have worked with Synexis to document outcomes for publications in respected peer-reviewed journals. These studies offer independent validation that Synexis DHP technology provides reliable microbial reduction and measurable microbial reductions in occupied clinical settings, contributing to real world customer outcomes including lower risks of HAIs and reduced virus transmissions in DHP-treated areas for both patients and staff.

Synexis technology has been rigorously validated against a wide range of pathogens, with laboratory results translated into proven operational outcomes at scale.

Synexis and Diversey have partnered to help healthcare customers more easily procure, deploy, and scale Synexis DHP pathogen control technology across healthcare environments.

Synexis patented devices are UL2998 certified for zero ozone emissions and are designed to operate 24/7 within occupied spaces. Synexis systems are regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and state governments, with devices produced in EPA-registered facilities and packaged and labeled in accordance with EPA regulations appearing at 40 CFR 152.500.

Peer-reviewed research and additional resources can be found at www.synexis.com/illusionofclean

Contact Information

Synexis Media Contacts:

Victoria Smith

Vice President of Global Marketing

vsmith@synexis.com

John Minnec

john@johnnie-london.com

312-543-4957

SOURCE: Synexis

The Illusion of Clean FINAL 07_07_2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/synexis-releases-%22the-illusion-of-clean-%22-examining-what-happens-between-cleaning-eve-1187597