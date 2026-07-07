Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces General Manager Transition for San Diego Office

Rae Ferriolo, PE, to Lead San Diego Office Beginning July 1

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm, announced that Rae Ferriolo, PE, has been named General Manager of the San Diego office. Ferriolo assumed the position on July 1, 2026, succeeding Scott Twele, PE, who previously served as General Manager before transitioning to President.

Most recently, Ferriolo served as Operations Manager for the San Diego office. She has been part of the San Diego team since its early years and has helped support the office's growth and operations. Over the past year, Ferriolo worked closely with Twele as part of a planned leadership transition.

"Rae has demonstrated her ability to guide the office forward with grace and poise, and this past year working with her on this transition has been both fun and rewarding as she consistently brings new ideas and energy to the table that continue to elevate the San Diego office and our Southwest region," said Twele. "I have the utmost confidence that the office is in excellent hands under her leadership."

Twele will continue focusing on his responsibilities as President while collaborating with Ferriolo and the Southwest leadership team to support the office's continued success.

"I'm honored to step into this role and continue working alongside the awesome team that has helped shape our San Diego office," said Ferriolo. "Being part of our growth the past 9 years has been both rewarding and inspiring, and I'm grateful to the San Diego team and Scott for their support and encouragement throughout the years. I'm excited to take on this new responsibility, build on the strong foundation already in place, and help lead us into the next chapter together."

Continuity for clients and project teams remains a priority throughout the transition, and Ferriolo has full support of regional leadership as she assumes her new role.

For more information, visit: General Manager Transitions for Atlanta and San Diego Offices

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm providing local, personalized services. Our integrated teams offer a wide range of engineering disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and related specialties to deliver comprehensive solutions. With more than 900 employees in 23 US offices, we are committed to teamwork, innovation, and building a better world. Visit coffman.com.

###

For more information, contact Beth Ito at beth.ito@coffman.com.

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/coffman-engineers-announces-general-manager-transition-for-san-d-1187214