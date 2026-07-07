Anidjar & Levine, P.A. Secures Punitive Damages Amendment Against Regal Cinemas and Security Firms

Marion County Circuit Court Grants Motion Permitting Punitive Damages Claims Against All Corporate Defendants in Minor Sexual Battery Case

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Anidjar & Levine, P.A. ("ANL Law"), a leading Florida plaintiff's personal injury firm, announced today that the Honorable Stacy M. Youmans, Circuit Court Judge for Marion County, Florida, issued a landmark Order on July 2, 2026, granting Plaintiffs' Motion to Amend to Add Punitive Damages in the case of Dashonda McPherson and KMB Doe v. Regal Entertainment Group; DeltCorp Security Group; Knights Security of Gainesville, LLC; and Augusta Williams, Case No. 42-2023-CA-003586 (Fifth Judicial Circuit, Marion County, Florida).

Background

On January 14, 2023, minor Plaintiff KMB Doe was sexually battered at a Regal Cinemas theater in Ocala, Florida, by Augusta Williams - an unlicensed, armed security officer working at the theater through a chain of entities: Regal Entertainment Group, DeltCorp Security Group (formerly Afeea Janitorial and Specialty), and Knights Security of Gainesville, LLC. Williams has since been convicted of Lewd or Lascivious Battery on a Child and False Impersonation of a Law Enforcement Officer. A prior civil order in the underlying criminal matter further estops Williams from denying the essential allegations of sexual battery against KMB Doe in this civil action.

The Court's Order

After extensive briefing, a full evidentiary proffer of more than thirty exhibits and depositions, and oral argument held May 22, 2026, Judge Youmans granted Plaintiffs' motion as to all four defendants - finding a reasonable basis for recovery of punitive damages against each. The Court's 37-page Order applies the newly clarified evidentiary standard set forth by the Florida Supreme Court in Perlmutter v. Federal Insurance Co., 2026 WL 1689765 (Fla. June 11, 2026), requiring that the trial court view all proffered evidence in the light most favorable to the plaintiff.

The Court found a reasonable basis for punitive damages as to each defendant under Florida Statute § 768.72 on the following grounds:

Augusta Williams: intentional misconduct and gross negligence, including lewd and lascivious battery on a minor, fraud in his Department of Agriculture licensing application, repeated unauthorized carrying of a firearm while on duty, and willful disregard of post orders and company policies.

Regal Entertainment Group: knowingly condoning, ratifying, and consenting to Williams' unlicensed armed conduct; hiring DeltCorp Security - an unlicensed Florida janitorial company - to provide nationwide security without adequate vetting; failing to enforce gun, logbook, and unaccompanied minor policies; and ignoring direct knowledge of the December 3, 2022 pepper spray incident involving Williams.

DeltCorp Security Group: operating in Florida as an unlicensed security agency and unregistered foreign corporation; failing to vet or supervise Knights Security; and concealing its lack of licensure from Regal during contract formation.

Knights Security of Gainesville, LLC: employing an unlicensed, armed security officer; failing to report Williams to the Department of Agriculture; returning Williams' firearm to him following his December 2022 arrest and allowing him to resume duties; and retaining him despite multiple terminable offenses, as confirmed by the Department of Agriculture's own investigative findings.

The Court separately analyzed and credited expert affidavits from William S. Marcisz, JD, CPP, CHPA (President, Strategic Security Management Consulting, Inc.) and George L. Kirkham, D. Crim. (Professor Emeritus, Florida State University), both of whom opined that the Corporate Defendants' conduct was reckless, grossly negligent, and constituted a wanton disregard for the safety of the theater's guests.

Statement of Counsel

"This ruling holds accountable not just the individual who committed this horrific act, but every corporate entity that created the conditions for it to happen," said Glen Barry Levine, Esq., Founding Partner of Anidjar & Levine, P.A. "Regal Cinemas hired a janitorial company to run nationwide security, then looked the other way while an unlicensed, armed man with a violent criminal history roamed their theater for months. DeltCorp and Knights Security failed at every level of oversight. The Court's Order makes clear that these failures were not mere negligence - they were reckless, conscious disregard for the safety of every patron, including our client. We intend to take this case to verdict and seek the full measure of punitive damages the law allows."

Next Steps

Pursuant to the Order, Plaintiffs' Fourth Amended Complaint adding punitive damages claims against all defendants is deemed filed as of July 2, 2026. All defendants have ten (10) days from the date of the Order to file their responsive pleadings. The case will proceed to trial in Marion County Circuit Court.

About Anidjar & Levine, P.A.

Anidjar & Levine, P.A. (ANL Law) is a Florida plaintiff's personal injury firm headquartered in Fort Lauderdale with offices statewide. The firm represents individuals and families injured by the negligence of corporations, employers, insurance companies, and individuals - including in cases involving premises liability, commercial trucking, and catastrophic personal injury. ANL Law is committed to achieving the highest possible outcomes for its clients through aggressive, client-centered litigation.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal advice. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes. The case referenced is pending and no final judgment of liability or damages has been entered against any defendant.

Original Source

Media Contact:

Anidjar & Levine, P.A.

pleadings@anl-law.com

www.anl-law.com

SOURCE: Anidjar & Levine, P.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/anidjar-and-levine-p.a.-secures-punitive-damages-amendment-again-1187604