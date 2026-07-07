GPO Plus, Inc.: GPOPlus+ Sponsors FreedomFest 2026, July 8-11 in Las Vegas

GPOX to exhibit at Booth 909 as thousands of investors, entrepreneurs, and thought leaders gather at Caesars Forum; Chairman and CEO Brett H. Pojunis to serve as a judge in the Principled Business Pitch Competition.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / GPO Plus, Inc. (OTCQB: GPOX ), an AI-powered distributor modernizing the Direct Store Delivery (DSD) model serving gas stations, convenience stores, and specialty retailers, today announced it is a sponsor and exhibitor at FreedomFest 2026 , taking place July 8-11, 2026, at the CAESARS FORUM Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Attendees can visit the GPOX team in the exhibit hall at Booth 909.

This year's FreedomFest, themed "Think Independent," is billed as "The World's Fair of Liberty" in celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The four-day event features more than 250 speakers, including Steve Forbes, Whole Foods Market co-founder John Mackey, Kelsey Grammer, and U.S. Senator Rand Paul, and draws thousands of investors, entrepreneurs, and free market leaders from across the country.

For GPOX, FreedomFest is an opportunity to put the Company's story directly in front of an audience of active investors. At Booth 909, the team will walk attendees through the GPOX growth story: a proven DSD operating model rebuilt over three years, approximately 6x revenue growth on an annualized run rate basis, a network of strategically placed distribution hubs powered by the Company's proprietary PRISM+ AI technology platform, and a scalable path in a large, underserved segment of the convenience retail channel. Investors can review the full story in the Company's recently published Retail Investor Memo at gpoplus.com/memo .

"FreedomFest brings together exactly the kind of independent thinkers we built GPOX for; people who do their own homework and want to hear a company's story directly from the source," said Brett H. Pojunis , Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GPOX. "We spent three years rebuilding this company into a technology-driven distribution platform, and the results are showing. I invite every investor at FreedomFest to stop by Booth 909, meet the team, ask the hard questions, and judge the story for themselves."

Brett H. Pojunis to Judge the Principled Business Pitch Competition.

In addition to the Company's sponsorship, Mr. Pojunis will serve as a judge in the Principled Business Pitch Competition at FreedomFest. The competition puts founders on stage to pitch their ventures live before a panel of investors and business leaders, celebrating entrepreneurs who build companies on principle as well as profit.

Attend FreedomFest 2026

Registration for FreedomFest 2026 is open. To attend and visit GPOX at Booth 909, register at www.freedomfest.com .

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About GPOPlus+ (GPOX)

GPOX is an AI-powered distribution company focused on modernizing Direct Store Delivery (DSD) for gas stations, convenience stores, and specialty retail. The Company operates a technology-enabled network of Regional Hubs and Mini Hubs designed to efficiently serve a fragmented and historically underserved segment of the market. Its in-house proprietary platform, PRISM+, supports routing, inventory management, and data analytics, helping improve operational efficiency and decision-making across the network. The Company's long-term objective is to build a leading nationwide DSD platform by consolidating a highly fragmented market and aligning product selection with consumer demand.

For more information, please visit www.GPOPlus.com .

About FreedomFest

FreedomFest is an annual festival where free minds meet to celebrate great books, great ideas, and great thinkers in an open-minded environment. It is the nation's largest gathering of free minds on freedom-related issues, featuring keynote speeches, breakout sessions, debates, panels, a full exhibit hall, and the Anthem Film Festival. FreedomFest 2026, themed "Think Independent," takes place July 8-11, 2026, at the CAESARS FORUM Conference Center, 3911Koval Lane, Las Vegas, Nevada 89109. To learn more or register, visit www.freedomfest.com .

Information about Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's operating model, growth strategy, projected revenue, revenue per store, gross margin, store-count targets, the timing of expected milestones, the performance and commercialization of PRISM+ and other technology developed by GPOX Labs, the Company's competitive position, and any statement that does not relate solely to historical or current fact. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "targets," "potential," "path to," "run rate," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean a statement is not forward-looking.

The safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, are not available to the Company because the Company is an issuer of penny stock as that term is defined in Rule 3a51-1 under the Exchange Act. Investors should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement.

Specific factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, without limitation: the going concern qualification in the Company's most recent audited financial statements and the substantial doubt about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's recurring net losses, working capital deficit, and cumulative deficit; the Company's limited cash on hand; significant customer concentration, including reliance on one customer for a substantial majority of revenue; the Company's need for substantial additional capital, the absence of any committed source of such capital, and the likelihood that any future capital raise will be dilutive to existing shareholders; execution risk in scaling store count, per-store revenue, and operating leverage; competitive dynamics in the DSD and convenience distribution industry, including from larger and better-capitalized competitors; regulatory changes affecting specialty product categories; the availability of qualified drivers, warehouse personnel, and key personnel; the development, deployment, and commercialization of PRISM+ and other technology, including the risk that platforms in internal alpha or beta deployment do not perform as expected when scaled; the concentration of voting control in the holder of the Company's Series A Preferred Stock; integration risks associated with any acquisition; the Company's status as a penny stock issuer and OTCQB-listed company, including limited liquidity, limited analyst coverage, and price volatility; general economic, financial market, and geopolitical conditions; and the additional risk factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Company Contacts:

GPOX Shareholder Success Team:

Brett H. Pojunis, CEO

Email: ir@gpoplus.com

Shareholder's Line: 855.935.GPOX (4769)

SOURCE: GPO Plus, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/gpoplus-otcqb-gpox-sponsors-freedomfest-2026-july-8-11-in-las-ve-1187600