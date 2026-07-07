Myrtle Beach, South Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Ghostly Labs today launched the Phantom Realty Engine (PRE), a real estate platform run by a single intuitive AI, named Sarah, that operates across both a consumer website and its CRM. Rather than a chatbot dropped onto a site, Sarah is the intelligence behind the entire platform, powered by a network of more than 50 specialized AI agents that share one live data set.





Ghostly Labs Launches Phantom Realty Engine, an AI That Runs the Brokerage Website and CRM as One System



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What the AI did with the database - In its first deployment, Sarah took a database of more than 15,000 cold leads and went to work. According to platform data:

She warmed 49.5% of the cold database into engaged leads

She turned more than 1,400 into hot buyers, back on the site multiple times a day

Across the database, the average user now stays on the site 6.4x longer

Organic search traffic grew 167.6% over the same period

Why it works differently - Most real estate technology is a stack of disconnected parts, an IDX feed, a chatbot, a CRM, a lead tool, bolted together, with handoffs where context is lost. PRE is one system. Sarah greets the buyer on the website and works that same lead in the CRM as one intelligence, reading and writing to a single shared data set. The visitor she talks to and the lead the agent works are never two separate records.

Why it's intuitive - Conventional real estate AI makes the user do the work, type a query, set filters, run a search. Sarah anticipates. She reads how each person searches and behaves, infers what they are after, and surfaces it before they ask, the way a sharp local agent would. She can do that because she is not one model answering a prompt. Analyzing the market, pulling comps, modeling a visitor's intent, writing the follow-up, each is handled by a specialist agent built for it and coordinated into one response.

The AI behind her - Sarah is the conversational layer over a network of more than 50 specialized AI agents, each an expert in one domain, orchestrated by a central system and grounded in the brokerage's live MLS and CRM. Because every answer comes from live data, Sarah responds with real listings at real prices. The same architecture recognizes a visitor from their first anonymous session, attaches that history to the contact record the moment they register, and structures every listing so search engines and AI engines can read it.

"Most real estate AI is a chatbot on the website or a tool in the back office. Sarah is the first that runs the whole house," said Josh Shampo, founder of Ghostly Labs. "She greets your buyer and works your lead on the same data, so she can't make a number up and she can't lose the thread. Everyone else is bolting chatbots onto old software. We built the first intuitive AI in real estate, and she just turned a 15,000-lead cold database into a warm pipeline."

The Phantom Realty Engine is available now to individual agents, teams, & brokerages.

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Source: Plentisoft