Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV), a global industrial technology leader, will release its second quarter 2026 financial results on August 4, 2026 prior to market open, and will hold an investor call the same day at 8:00 a.m. ET.

The call will be hosted by Chair and Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Clark, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Varun Laroyia. A link to the live webcast and presentation materials will be made available on the Aptiv Investor Relations website at ir.aptiv.com. A replay will be available two hours following the conference call.

To participate by telephone in the Aptiv conference call, please dial +1-800-330-6710 (U.S.) or +1-213-279-1505 (International) 15 minutes prior to the start of the call and ask to be connected to the Aptiv PLC conference call. The conference ID number is 8103952.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC (NYSE: APTV) is a global industrial technology leader delivering advanced solutions people trust when it matters most across automotive, commercial vehicle, aerospace and defense, telecom and datacom, and other diversified industrial end markets. Our differentiated portfolio enables devices and systems to sense, think, act, and continuously optimize performance. Building on decades of innovation, Aptiv brings global scale and a resilient, localized value chain to customers across the globe. Learn more at Aptiv.com.

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Contacts:

Aptiv Investor Contact

Betsy Frank

betsy.frank@aptiv.com

Aptiv Media Contact

Ariel Gavilan

ariel.gavilan@aptiv.com