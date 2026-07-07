Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Kevin Prins, Managing Director, Head of Advisor Sales and Digital Distribution, BMO Global Asset Management (BMO GAM), and members of the BMO GAM team, joined Berk Sumen, Managing Director, TSX and TSXV Company Services, to close the market and celebrate 17 years of BMO Equal Weight Oil&Gas Index ETF (TSX: ZEO) trading on the TSX.





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BMO Equal Weight Oil & Gas Index ETF has been designed to replicate, to the extent possible, the performance of the Solactive Equal Weight Canada Oil & Gas Index, net of expenses. The Fund invests in and holds the Constituent Securities of the Index in the same proportion as they are reflected in the Index.

BMO Exchange Traded Funds was one of the first ETF issuers in Canada in 2009 and today, BMO GAM is one of the country's largest ETF providers, with more than $174 billion in assets under management (National Bank Report, February 28, 2026). BMO GAM understands how ETFs can enhance portfolio construction and remains focused on helping clients achieve their financial goals through solutions tailored to their needs.

For full disclaimers and to learn more, visit: Find an ETF | BMO Global Asset Management

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304330

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange