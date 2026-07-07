Augusta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Science180 today announced the publication of a series of open letters by its founder, Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel, www.Israel120.com, introducing his research framework exploring the relationship between mathematics, cosmology, and the inerrancy of the Biblical account of creation. The publication accompanies the release of his latest book, 'Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation ' , along with others including 'From Science to Bible's Conclusions', 'Science180 Accurate Scientific Proof of God', and the companion children's book, How Baby Universe Was Born. The publication invites scientists, educators, researchers, and the public to examine the proposed scientific framework.

According to Science180, the open letters were published to encourage discussion surrounding the organization's research and to invite independent evaluation of the methodology and findings presented in the books. The organization states that the publication coincides with the United States' 250th anniversary and is intended to promote dialogue on questions surrounding the origins of the universe and the relationship between scientific inquiry and faith. Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel hopes the research will:

unite faith and science,

encourage dialogue between believers and nonbelievers, and

inspire others to pursue innovative scientific research.

He wants Americans and the rest of the world to discover that faith and science are not in conflict with one another, and that science does not undermine faith, and vice versa. Science180 cites the often-attributed quote to Isaac Newton: "The more I study science, the more I believe in God." Scientific discoveries are waiting all around us. What will be the next big discovery that shapes America's next 250 years?

The research framework, developed by Dr. Israel over more than twelve years of independent research, examines cosmological data and proposes what Dr. Israel describes as a new mathematical interpretation of those findings. Science180 encourages readers and members of the scientific community to review the methodology and assess the research independently.

According to the author, the book examines mathematical models related to the formation timelines of the Earth, Moon, and Sun, including interpretations suggesting that the Earth formed in approximately 2.82 days, the Moon in 3.32 days, and the Sun in 3.69 days following the beginning of the universe. Dr. Israel states that these findings support the Biblical account of creation through what he describes as a measurable scientific interpretation.

"The publication of the open letter is intended to engage the public, encourage nonpartisan discussion at the crossroads of science and faith, and invite independent examination of the research," said Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel, Founder of Science180. "Our goal is to make the research available and contribute to ongoing conversations surrounding science, cosmology, and questions of origins."

Alongside the open letters, Science180 has released Dr. Israel's latest book, Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation, which outlines the research framework, its methodology, and the conclusions reached through the author's analysis. According to the organization, the publication is intended to make the research more accessible to both academic and general audiences.

The complete open letters, together with information about the research framework, the newly released book, and supporting resources, are available on the Science180 website.

About Science180

Science180 is an independent research organization founded by Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel. The organization focuses on interdisciplinary research involving mathematics, cosmology, and science-faith dialogue through publications, educational resources, and public engagement.

Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel is also available for media interviews, educational discussions, and speaking engagements related to his research and publications. He invites professionals to let him know if they would like to see a copy of Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation for interview or review purposes.

For more information, visit:

www.Science180.com

www.Israel120.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304249

Source: ReleasePR.com