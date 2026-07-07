Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation (TSXV: NEV) (OTC Pink: NVSGF) ("Nevada Sunrise" or the "Company") announced today that it has closed the first tranche of its non-brokered private placement as announced on June 8, 2026 in the amount of 34,536,282 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.03 per Unit (the "Offering") for gross proceeds of $1,036,088.46 (the "First Tranche"). Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.05 for a period expiring three years following the closing date of the Offering.

In connection with closing the first tranche of the Offering, the Company paid finder's fees to Canaccord Genuity Corp. of 6% cash totaling $12,600 and issued 420,000 finder's warrants (each a "Finder's Warrant") representing 6% of the Units placed by the finders. Each Finder's Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share in Nevada Sunrise at a price of $0.05 per common share, exercisable for a period expiring three years following the closing date of the Offering.

The Offering is available to accredited investors and individuals that may qualify under certain other statutory exemptions. The securities issued pursuant to the first tranche of the Offering will be subject to a statutory four-month hold period, expiring November 8, 2026, during which time the securities may not be traded. The Offering is subject to acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Three insiders of the Company subscribed for a total of 800,000 Units in the First Tranche of the Offering. Participation by the insiders constitutes a related party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 ("MI 61-101"). The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as the fair market value of the participation by insiders in the First Tranche of the Offering does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

This news release does not constitute an offer of sale of any of the foregoing securities in the United States. None of the foregoing securities have been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) or persons in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the foregoing securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Net proceeds of the First Tranche of the Offering are anticipated be used for operating expenses and outstanding payables, as follows:

Mineral exploration expenditures and mineral property option payments - $700,000;

Investor relations and promotion - $69,500;

Management fees and salaries due to non-arm's length parties to the Company - $195,000;

Other outstanding payables and unallocated working capital - $58,988.

About Nevada Sunrise

Nevada Sunrise is a junior mineral exploration company with a strong technical team based in Vancouver, BC, Canada, that holds interests in gold, copper and lithium exploration projects located in the State of Nevada, USA.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to purchase a 100% interest in the Griffon Gold Mine Project, located approximately 50 kilometers (33 miles) southwest of Ely, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 79% interest in the Fivemile Gold Project, located approximately 40 kilometers (25 miles) south of Battle Mountain, NV.

Nevada Sunrise holds the right to earn a 100% interest in the Coronado Copper Project, located approximately 48 kilometers (30 miles) southeast of Winnemucca, NV.

Nevada Sunrise owns 100% interests in the Gemini West, Jackson Wash and Badlands lithium projects, all of which are located in the Lida Valley in Esmeralda County, NV.

As a complement to its exploration projects in Esmeralda County, the Company owns Nevada Water Right Permit 86863, also located in the Lida Valley basin, near Lida, NV.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur and include disclosure of anticipated exploration activities. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date such statements were made. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Such factors include, among others, risks related to future plans for the Company's Nevada mineral properties; reliance on technical information provided by third parties on any of our exploration properties; changes in mineral project parameters as plans continue to be refined; current economic conditions; future prices of commodities; possible variations in grade or metallurgical recovery rates; failure of equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; the failure of contracted parties to perform; labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry; delays due to pandemic; delays due to weather; delays in obtaining governmental approvals, financing or in the completion of exploration, as well as those factors discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for the Six Months ending March 31,2026, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Although Nevada Sunrise has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Nevada Sunrise disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this release. The Securities of Nevada Sunrise Metals Corporation have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to the account or benefit of any U.S. person.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

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Source: Nevada Sunrise Metals Corp.