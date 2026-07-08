ZETRIX TO POWER PUBLIC BLOCKCHAIN FOR THE PHILIPPINES GOVERNMENT

Partnership Marks Another Key Milestone for Expansion of Ecosystem Across ASEAN

PETALING JAYA, Malaysia, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zetrix Layer-1 public blockchain platform is set to serve as the underlying protocol for the public blockchain of the Philippines, following the signing of a landmark Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") between Malaysia's Zetrix AI Berhad group and the Philippines government.

Already operating as a core chain of the Malaysia Blockchain Infrastructure ("MBI"), the Zetrix blockchain, developed by Zetrix AI, will now power a second sovereign-grade blockchain infrastructure.

The MOU was signed between three entities, namely Zetrix Philippines Inc., My Blockchain Infrastructure Sdn. Bhd., which is a Zetrix AI joint venture with Malaysia's National Research & Development Agency MIMOS Berhad, and the Department of Information and Communications Technology of the Philippines ("DICT Philippines"), to establish a collaboration that seeks to, among other objectives, implement and operationalise the public blockchain infrastructure of the Philippines based on Zetrix protocol.

In today's agentic AI economy, blockchain technology is increasingly recognised as a critical safeguard in providing tamper-proof provenance for data and verifiable, transparent rails for transactions for both citizens as well as AI agents. As the biggest issuer of trusted credentials, governments have the imperative to provide a platform that enables the issuance, authentication and verification of such credential documents to be performed digitally at scale in a secure, reliable and trustworthy manner, not only within the boundaries of a country but also across borders, capable of efficiently serving individuals, business entities and agentic AI .

Zetrix serves as the foundational chain of Malaysia's MBI national blockchain launched in April 2025 and is now being selected in the Philippines to be the primary blockchain infrastructure for the deployment of digitised credentials issued by the Government and applications of national importance. In addition, Zetrix also operates the international supernode to China's national Xinghuo Blockchain Infrastructure and Facility hence cementing Zetrix's position as the global leader in sovereign-issued digital IDs and enabling verification to almost 20 percent of the global population.

"The initiative is about making trust portable across systems and borders. Through this collaboration, we can make the verification of government-issued credentials more secure and efficient across systems. More importantly, it helps remove unnecessary friction so citizens can access services faster and with greater confidence wherever they are," said Henry R. Aguda, Secretary of DICT Philippines.

"We are grateful for the confidence placed in us by the Government of the Philippines for Zetrix to be the prime mover in leading the Web3 revolution for the Filipino people," said TS Wong, Group Managing Director of Zetrix AI.

"This milestone marks another important step forward in the realisation of our vision of bringing countries in the region onto a common integrated ecosystem, thus playing our part in helping advance economic growth through stronger regional cooperation," he added.

Launched in April 2022, the Zetrix blockchain has been powering a variety of pioneering real-world use cases ranging from digital ID verification to customs clearance processing, global voting applications and stablecoins, to name a few.

Leveraging this proven track record, the collaboration in the Philippines will also see the partners focusing initial efforts on deploying blockchain applications of a similar nature, including cross-border interoperability between the national digital IDs of Malaysia and the Philippines, the issuance, verification and authentication of Philippines government-issued credentials and trade facilitation.

The adoption of Zetrix as the foundational chain in the Philippines adds a new dimension to Zetrix AI's presence in the world's 13th most populous nation, where the Group has been operating for close to a decade as the leading digital government service enabler, counting major government agencies such as the Bureau of Internal Revenue, National Bureau of Investigation, Securities and Exchange Commission, Philippine Ports Authority and Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources as among its partners.

About Zetrix AI Berhad



Zetrix AI Berhad ("Zetrix AI"), formerly known as MY E.G. Services Berhad, is leading the way in the deployment of blockchain technology and artificial intelligence in powering the public and private sectors across ASEAN. Headquartered in Malaysia, Zetrix AI started operations in 2000 as a pioneer in the provision of electronic government services and complementary commercial offerings in its home country. Today, it has advanced to the forefront of technology transformation in the broader region, leveraging its Layer-1 blockchain platform Zetrix and embracing the convergence of Web3, AI and robotics to enable optimally-efficient, intelligent and secure cross-border transactions, digital identity interoperability and automation solutions that seamlessly connect people, businesses and governments.

About Zetrix

Zetrix is a layer-1 public blockchain that facilitates smart contracts and delivers privacy, security and scalability. Zetrix's cryptographic infrastructure can be introduced to multiple industries to connect governments, businesses and their citizens to a global blockchain-based economy. Developed by Zetrix AI Berhad the cross-border and cross-chain integration with China enables Zetrix to serve as a blockchain gateway that facilitates global trade by deploying critical building blocks for Web3 services such as Blockchain-based Identifiers (BID) and Verifiable Credentials (VC).

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