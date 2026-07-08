Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Westlinear Minerals Corp. ("Westlinear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), issuing 5,666,667 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.075 per Unit for gross proceeds of $425,000.

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one fully transferable common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one additional common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.40 per share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for working capital, evaluation of mineral opportunities, property investigation activities, and general administrative expenses.

All securities issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the intended use of proceeds from the Offering and the Company's future corporate development activities, mineral opportunity evaluations and strategic opportunities.

Forward-looking statements are often identified by words such as "anticipates", "believes", "expects", "intends", "plans", "may", "will", "should", "could", "would", "estimate", "potential" and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections as of the date of this news release. Such statements are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including changes in market conditions, regulatory developments, the availability of suitable business and mineral property opportunities, changes in business plans, general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Not for Distribution in the United States

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304343

Source: Westlinear Minerals Corp.