On July 22, Samsung Electronics will host Galaxy Unpacked in London, U.K. a city that moves forward, not by chasing trends, but by setting them.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707205649/en/

Join us as we unveil the newest additions to the Galaxy portfolio, which has defined the foldable category. Combining intelligent capabilities with innovative form factors, the next generation of Galaxy devices is set to deliver more personal and adaptive experiences and set a new standard for the AI era.

The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom and Samsung's YouTube channel beginning at 9 a.m. EDT, 6 a.m. PDT and 2 p.m. BST.

Make sure to register at samsung.com/ca/unpacked for upcoming teasers, trailers, and updates ahead of Galaxy Unpacked July 2026. You will also receive exclusive benefits like: a $50 e-voucher towards a 2026 Galaxy device, a chance to win 1 of 10 $500 e-vouchers toward your next purchase, as well as a chance to win a 65" The Frame Pro TV. In addition, you can save up to $1,500 on a 2026 Galaxy device with an eligible trade-in.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707205649/en/

Contacts:

Jordan Horrobin

jordan.horrobin@edelman.com