Open Point and Converlens unite to deliver end-to-end community engagement and insights

Acquisition brings together two Australian companies with deep public sector roots, delivering integrated capability from community consultation to qualitative data insight

BRISBANE, Australia, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Point, Australia's leading community and stakeholder engagement platform, has announced the acquisition of Converlens, an AI-powered data and analytics platform specialising in public consultation workflows. The move unites two companies with long-standing ties to the Australian public sector and extends Open Point's capability to offer an end-to-end engagement solution, helping organisations transform growing volumes of community and stakeholder feedback into better-informed decisions.

The acquisition brings Converlens' analytics technology into the Open Point family, complementing its existing community engagement and stakeholder relationship management products. Together, the combined offering enables organisations to capture, manage and analyse engagement data across the full project lifecycle.

Open Point and Converlens have a longstanding partnership, through which the two platforms have been integrated to enable existing customers to connect engagement data with advanced analytics. The acquisition is the natural next step in delivering a more connected engagement ecosystem for all customers.

The move comes as government, infrastructure and planning organisations face increasing pressure to engage communities and stakeholders effectively while managing growing volumes of qualitative feedback. Many teams continue to rely on manual processes to analyse consultation responses, submissions and stakeholder input, creating reporting bottlenecks and limiting the value organisations can extract from engagement activities.

Ben Cowling, CEO of Open Point, said: "Organisations are investing significant time and effort into engagement, but collecting feedback is only one part of the challenge. The real value comes from understanding what communities and stakeholders are telling you and using those insights to make better decisions.

"By bringing Converlens into the Open Point product suite, we're helping customers move seamlessly from input to insight to impact. Together, we're creating a system of actionable insights that connects community feedback, stakeholder relationships and engagement activity with better decision-making, stronger accountability and improved project outcomes."

Converlens' technology helps organisations analyse large volumes of qualitative feedback, including consultation responses, submissions, transcripts and stakeholder communications. The platform has been designed specifically for public sector environments, with a focus on transparency, data security and practitioner usability.

Clint Walker, Co-founder of Converlens, said: "Engagement teams are under growing pressure to deliver meaningful consultation, demonstrate transparency and process increasing volumes of feedback, often with limited resources. Too much valuable insight is still trapped in spreadsheets, reports and manual processes.

"What attracted us to Open Point is a shared belief that technology should help practitioners focus on outcomes rather than administration. Together, we can help organisations make better use of engagement data and ensure community voices have a clearer path into decision-making."

The acquisition further strengthens Open Point's position as a provider of engagement technology for government, infrastructure, utilities and planning organisations across Australia and internationally.

About Open Point

Open Point is the only engagement platform designed for all stakeholders, helping organisations move from input to insight to impact.

Through its community engagement and stakeholder relationship management products, Open Point supports high-volume participation while enabling transparent, connected and accountable engagement so community and infrastructure projects can be delivered with confidence and trust.

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