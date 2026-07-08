Access Advance LLC, the leading HEVC patent pool administrator, today announced a significant expansion of the HEVC Advance Patent Pool, with 28 companies executing licenses in the first half of 2026. The new Licensees span consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, industrial technology, and professional security, reflecting the breadth of industries in which HEVC has become a foundational video technology.

"HEVC remains the cornerstone of modern video delivery, and the demand we are seeing from new Licensees speaks to the long-term commercial relevance of this technology," said Peter Moller, CEO of Access Advance. "HEVC licensing activity has been consistently strong, and we are pleased to welcome a number of important new participants to the program."

Notably, nine video surveillance equipment manufacturers have joined the HEVC Advance program as Licensees, ranging from three of the world's largest video surveillance equipment makers to specialized developers of security software and imaging systems. Dahua Technology, Hikvision, and Uniview together account for a significant share of global surveillance equipment shipments, and their participation alone marks a meaningful expansion of HEVC Advance into the professional security market. Rounding out the group are A Paul Software Systems Pvt. Ltd., Apec Systems Ltd., Cupola360 Inc., TIGERSECU, Inc., Sanchar Link Telecom Pvt Ltd, and Wireless Tsukamoto Co., Ltd. The breadth of this group reflects how thoroughly HEVC has become the video compression standard of choice across the surveillance industry, from large-scale infrastructure deployments to specialized security applications.

The following companies have executed HEVC Advance Patent Pool licenses since the beginning of 2026:

A Paul Software American Future Technology Corp. d/b/a iBuypower Apec Systems Ltd Cupola360 Inc. CyberPower Inc Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. E-Blah LLC EARTHBRAIN Ltd. Garmin International, Inc. Guangzhou Bosma Technology Co., Ltd. Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd. (also a new HEVC Advance Licensor) INVERSENET Inc. JOOYI Vision (Shenzhen) Technology Co., Ltd. KIJIMA CO., LTD. Liqhtworks, Inc. Magnetar Technology Shenzhen Co., Ltd. Miharu Communications Inc. Sanchar Link Telecom Pvt Ltd STERIS Corporation TIGERSECU, Inc. UNIT.COM INC. Visteon Corporation WeTek Soluções Tecnológicas S.A. Wireless Tsukamoto Co., Ltd. Yamada Denki Co., Ltd. Yupiteru Corporation Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd. Zhejiang Uniview Technologies Co., Ltd.

The diversity of new Licensees joining the program reflects how broadly HEVC has been adopted across the global device market. Access Advance has successfully licensed the vast majority of the major video-capable device categories across smartphones, tablets, personal computers, televisions, set top boxes, streaming devices, game consoles, cameras, and now video surveillance equipment. Access Advance invites implementers not yet licensed to contact us to learn more about our programs: https://accessadvance.com.

About Access Advance:

Access Advance LLC is an independent licensing administrator company formed to lead the development, administration, and management of patent pools for licensing essential patents of the most important video codec technologies. Access Advance provides a transparent and efficient licensing mechanism for both patent owners and patent implementers.

Access Advance manages and administers the HEVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 29,000 patents essential to HEVC/H.265 technology and the VVC Advance Patent Pool for licensing over 5,400 patents essential to VVC/H.266 technology. The company's Multi-Codec Bridging Agreement provides eligible licensees with a single discounted royalty rate structure for licensees participating in both the HEVC Advance and VVC Advance pools. In addition, Access Advance offers the Video Distribution Patent Pool, a comprehensive licensing solution for video streaming services covering HEVC, VVC, VP9, and AV1 codecs. Access Advance has also acquired the administrator of Via LA's HEVC/VVC patent pool, now named the VCL Advance (Video Codec Licensing) program. For more information, please visit: www.accessadvance.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260707864649/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Meredith Hollander

Director, Strategic Communications

Access Advance LLC

Email: press@accessadvance.com

Website: www.accessadvance.com

Licensing Inquiries:

Email: licensing@accessadvance.com