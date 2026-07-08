51Talk Marks 15th Anniversary with Global Curriculum Upgrade to Enhance Children's English Communication Skills

Looking Ahead to the Next Chapter

Standing at this 15-year milestone, 51Talk remains dedicated to enhancing its live 1-on-1 online English learning experience. Supported by passionate teachers and an AI-powered learning system, the platform will continue to help more children develop communication skills and the confidence to connect with the world. 51Talk looks forward to seeing more young learners find their voices and shine on the global stage.

To learn more, please visit: www.51talk.com

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