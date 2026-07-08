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WKN: A3DZX6 | ISIN: US16954L2043 | Ticker-Symbol: C4G0
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 09:31
14,500 Euro
+1,40 % +0,200
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
51TALK ONLINE EDUCATION GROUP ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,10014,20007.07.
13,80014,80007.07.
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 02:06 Uhr
205 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

51Talk Marks 15th Anniversary with Global Curriculum Upgrade to Enhance Children's English Communication Skills

Looking Ahead to the Next Chapter

Standing at this 15-year milestone, 51Talk remains dedicated to enhancing its live 1-on-1 online English learning experience. Supported by passionate teachers and an AI-powered learning system, the platform will continue to help more children develop communication skills and the confidence to connect with the world. 51Talk looks forward to seeing more young learners find their voices and shine on the global stage.

To learn more, please visit: www.51talk.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/51talk-marks-15th-anniversary-with-global-curriculum-upgrade-to-enhance-childrens-english-communication-skills-302818951.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.