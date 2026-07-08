Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Westmount Minerals Corp. (CSE: WMC) ("Westmount") announces that, further to its news release dated June 18, 2026, Westmount will consolidate its common shares (the "Shares") on the basis of four (4) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the "Consolidation") effective July 13, 2026. The board of directors has also approved, pursuant to the Company's Articles, changing the Company's name from "Westmount Minerals Corp." to "Wayfinder Metals Corp.".

Westmount currently has 50,909,001 Shares issued and outstanding, and immediately following the Consolidation, Westmount will have approximately 12,727,251 Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation and any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole Share. Westmount's outstanding convertible securities will be adjusted on the same basis (4:1) to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices.

The Company's post-Consolidation common shares are expected to commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under its new name, while retaining its existing trading symbol, "WMC", on or about July 13, 2026. The post-Consolidation common shares will trade under the new CUSIP number 94420C108 and new ISIN CA94420C1XXX.

A letter of transmittal will be provided to registered shareholders holding certificates or direct registration statements outlining the process for exchanging their pre-Consolidation shares for post-Consolidation shares. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary will have their accounts automatically updated in accordance with the intermediary's procedures.

The Offering

After completion of the Consolidation and Name Change, Westmount then proposes to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,370,175 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.12 per Unit, to raise gross proceeds of up to $1.005M. Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share of Westmount and one-half of a share purchase warrant (each whole share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one additional common share at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of two (2) years from the date of closing of the Offering. The terms of the Offering are subject to satisfactory notice to the CSE. No finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with this Offering.

All securities sold pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period. The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for general working capital requirements.

The securities of Westmount have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there by any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Westmount Minerals Corp.

Westmount is focussed on acquiring high quality base and precious metal assets globally. For more information, please refer to Westmount's prospectus dated February 14, 2022, available on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information: This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding the Consolidation, the Name Change, the Offering, the timing and completion of the Consolidation, Name Change and the Offering, and receipt of required regulatory approvals, including acceptance by the CSE. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions believed by Westmount to be reasonable as of the date hereof, but are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to market conditions, regulatory approval, and the ability to complete the Offering on the terms contemplated or at all. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Westmount does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304351

Source: Westmount Minerals Corp.