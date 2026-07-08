Seaspan Corporation: Seaspan and Maersk Advance Fleet Efficiency Through Strategic Vessel Upgrade Program

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd. (Seaspan), a leading independent maritime asset owner and operator, has announced a deepened strategic collaboration with A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk), a global leader in integrated logistics and container shipping, focused on enhancing the efficiency of their time-chartered fleet.

Building on more than 20 years of trusted partnership, the two companies are advancing a comprehensive vessel efficiency programme across 18 vessels on long-term charter to Maersk. The programme is aimed at unlocking measurable gains in fuel efficiency, cargo capacity, operational flexibility, and emissions reduction.

As a cornerstone initiative, the partners have jointly developed high-impact retrofit solutions for four 13,000 TEU vessels, representing one of the most significant upgrade programs for the shared Seaspan - Maersk time charter fleet.

The retrofit solution consists of the installation of a shaft generator to reduce auxiliary engine fuel consumption, a main engine performance optimisation, a new high-efficiency propeller and pre swirl device to improve propulsion efficiency, and carbon capture readiness to prepare the vessel for future emissions regulations. In addition, the lashing bridge will be elevated to increase cargo carrying capacity, and the deadweight will be increased to enhance loading capability. Together, these retrofit measures are expected to improve the vessel's slot cost by approximately 10-13%, while enhancing fuel efficiency, operational performance, and regulatory readiness.

To date, combined investments in fleet upgrades for the 18 vessels, completed and planned, are approximately USD $75 million, with further initiatives under development to support continued decarbonization and performance gains.

Separately, WattSpan-a strategic maritime technology and engineering joint-venture partner to Seaspan focused on vessel performance, energy efficiency, and decarbonization solutions-has joined Maersk and COSCO Shipyard in signing a non-binding Memorandum of Cooperation, establishing a one-year framework for collaboration on vessel upgrades, energy efficiency improvements, and maritime decarbonization technologies. Initiatives include, but are not limited to, joint development, information sharing, and future project execution under separate commercial agreements.

"This partnership reflects the kind of practical, high-impact collaboration needed to advance decarbonization across the maritime industry," said Dimitrios Panagopoulos, Chief Fleet Operations Officer at Seaspan. "By working closely with Maersk, WattSpan, and COSCO Shipyard, we are combining technical expertise, operational insight, and long-term investment to improve vessel performance today while preparing our fleet for the fuels and technologies of the future. It is a strong example of how trusted partnerships can deliver meaningful progress at scale."

Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering and Newbuilding at Maersk added, "For many years, Seaspan has been a valued partner and significant provider of tonnage to the Maersk fleet. By working closely with Seaspan, we aim to implement vessel upgrades that reduce fuel costs, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and increase cargo capacity - all of which enhance the competitiveness of our fleet."

About Seaspan Corporation Pte. Ltd.

Seaspan is the world's leading maritime asset-owner and operator focused on long-term, fixed-rate leases to the world's most prominent shipping lines. As of March 31, 2026, Seaspan's operating fleet consisted of 247 vessels, pro forma for undelivered newbuilds (including two Very Large Ethane Carriers and four Open Hatch Gantry Crane vessels signed in April 2026), with a total fleet capacity of approximately 2.5 million TEU on a fully delivered basis.

About A.P. Moller Maersk

A.P. Moller - Maersk is an integrated logistics company working to connect and simplify its customers' supply chains. As a global leader in logistics services, the company operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people.

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