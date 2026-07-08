Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Paukenschlag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 03:48 Uhr
364 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

EACON Group Co., Ltd.: EACON Lists on HKEX, Accelerating Global Autonomous Mining Growth

HONG KONG, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EACON Group Co., Ltd. ("EACON", Stock Code: 07687.HK) has officially been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), marking a significant milestone in the company's development and its next phase of global growth.

The Company raised approximately HK$2.3 billion through its initial public offering (IPO), achieving a market capitalisation of approximately HK$13.0 billion at listing. The offering attracted strong support from institutional investors, including cornerstone investors such as Zijin Mining, XCMG, Fidelity International, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Barings, CDH and other leading global investment institutions.

Over the past eight years, EACON has grown from an emerging technology innovator into one of the world's leading autonomous haulage system (AHS) providers, supporting mining operations across China and Australia. As one of the world's leading international financial centres, Hong Kong also provides an important platform to support EACON's continued international expansion and long-term growth.

As the mining industry continues its transition toward intelligent operations, mining companies increasingly seek partners with proven technology, scalable deployment capability, and reliable long-term support. EACON's HKEX listing further strengthens the company's ability to accelerate innovation, grow its presence in key international markets, and deliver greater value to mining customers worldwide.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the IPO to support research and development, information technology development, international expansion and customer acquisition, talent development and organisational growth, strategic investments aligned with its long-term growth objectives, and general corporate purposes.

"EACON was founded on the belief that intelligent technologies can fundamentally improve the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of mining operations," said Wason Lan, Founder and CEO of EACON. "Today's listing reflects the trust of our customers, the dedication of our employees, and the continued support of our partners and investors. It also provides a strong foundation for the next stage of our global growth."

About EACON

EACON Mining Technology delivers the world's most deployed autonomous haulage system, with over 2,500 trucks automated, 120 million kilometres driven, and more than 30 mining projects across commodities including coal, iron ore, copper, gold, and zinc. Designed for interoperability, EACON's ORCASTRA solution integrates seamlessly with any OEM platform or powertrain, whether new or existing. By combining 360° perception, a distributed architecture, and real-time optimised dispatching, the system enhances safety, improves productivity, and supports the mining industry's transition toward more intelligent and sustainable mining.

Media contact: evelynzhu@eacon.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/eacon-lists-on-hkex-accelerating-global-autonomous-mining-growth-302820160.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.