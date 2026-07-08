Omaha, Nebraska--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Ascend Technology Group has been named a 2026 Business Excellence Award winner by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce, recognized in the Excellence in Innovation category. The award recognizes Omaha-area businesses that demonstrate meaningful innovation and a lasting commitment to the community they serve.

Ascend Technology Group Named 2026 Business Excellence Award Winner by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce

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The recognition comes as Ascend marks its 21st year in business, a milestone that reflects two decades of growth, reinvention, and consistent service to small businesses, nonprofits, and mid-sized organizations across the greater Omaha area and beyond. The company was also named to the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America in 2024, ranking #3,784.

"We started in 2005 as a break-fix IT shop, and the industry looked nothing like it does today," said Russell Vaughn of Ascend Technology Group. "Every time the landscape shifted, we made a deliberate choice to get ahead of it instead of reacting to it. This award is a reflection of that commitment, and of the team that shows up every day to make it real."

Over its 21-year history, Ascend has navigated several major industry transitions. The company moved from break-fix support to a fully managed IT services model as small business technology needs grew more complex. In 2018, as cybercrime accelerated across all industries, Ascend made a focused investment in cybersecurity tools, training, and processes that had previously been out of reach for smaller organizations. In 2020, the company guided clients through the migration to Microsoft 365 and modern cloud platforms, ensuring secure and smooth transitions.

Today, Ascend is focused on the next wave of change: artificial intelligence. The company is actively helping local businesses integrate AI into their daily operations in practical, secure ways that improve productivity without creating new risk.

"Innovation, for us, has never meant chasing the newest thing," said Russell Vaughn. "It means staying a step ahead of what our clients are going to face next and making sure they're not caught off guard when things change. That's been our approach since day one."

Ascend Technology Group currently serves over 150 organizations with a team of 18, supporting clients across 15 states while remaining rooted in the Omaha community. The company's client base spans industries including healthcare, finance, nonprofit, and professional services.

The 2026 Business Excellence Awards were presented by the Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce to recognize outstanding companies across several categories. Ascend Technology Group was honored in the Excellence in Innovation category.

About Ascend Technology Group

Ascend Technology Group is an Omaha-based managed IT services provider that has been helping businesses operate smarter, faster, and more securely since 2005. The company specializes in managed IT services, cybersecurity, cloud solutions, and strategic technology consulting for small and mid-sized businesses and nonprofits. With a team of 18 and clients across 15 states, Ascend combines local expertise with enterprise-level capability. For more information, visit ascendtg.com.

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Source: Plentisoft