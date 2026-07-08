HONG KONG, July 8, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Sequoia Investment Management Company Limited ('SIMCo'), a global private credit manager dedicated to infrastructure with over $7 billion deployed since 2010, is pleased to announce two strategic partnerships ' with PIMCO and with Investec ' that significantly expand its ability to originate and execute infrastructure debt transactions at scale across OECD markets.A multi-billion dollar origination platform with PIMCOTogether with PIMCO, a global leader in active fixed income across public and private markets, SIMCo has formed a strategic partnership focused on originating senior investment grade infrastructure debt opportunities. The platform will focus on financing essential infrastructure assets and projects across sectors including energy transition, digital infrastructure, transportation, utilities and social infrastructure, and is expected to represent a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar investment program.The partnership is designed to help address the growing demand for infrastructure financing across OECD economies, driven by energy transition, digitalization and modernization which continues to exceed available sources of long-term capital. At the same time, institutional investors continue to seek high-quality income opportunities backed by essential assets and resilient cash flows.'This partnership significantly expands our ability to originate and execute infrastructure transactions at scale and bring unique capital solutions to borrowers,' said Randall Sandstrom, CEO of SIMCo. 'We believe the combination of SIMCo's origination and structuring capabilities with PIMCO's global investment platform creates a compelling franchise focused on senior investment grade infrastructure lending.'Backing UK and European infrastructure alongside InvestecSIMCo has also signed a partnership agreement with Investec Bank plc ('Investec'), a leading international bank and wealth manager, to support financing mandates across the UK and European energy and infrastructure sectors. Under the agreement, the two firms will collaborate to jointly underwrite and arrange financing transactions, creating a channel for institutional investors to access the growing infrastructure debt asset class while providing sponsors with access to deeper pools of capital.The partnership combines SIMCo's proven track record in infrastructure credit and its ability to structure and deploy capital efficiently across a wide range of infrastructure sectors with Investec's strong sponsor relationships, origination platform, and arranging and syndication expertise. Against a backdrop of an estimated '700 billion UK infrastructure funding gap and a broader European infrastructure investment shortfall approaching '1 trillion annually, the need for scalable private capital has never been more urgent.'SIMCo has defined the infrastructure debt asset class over more than a decade, investing through multiple credit cycles,' said Dolf Kohnhorst, Head of Infrastructure at SIMCo. 'This agreement creates a practical way for SIMCo and Investec to work together on high-quality financing opportunities where capital commitment, sector expertise, and speed of execution matter.'SEQI delivers an 8.4% NAV total return in FY2026These partnerships build on the continued strength of the strategy SIMCo manages on behalf of investors. Sequoia Economic Infrastructure Income Fund ('SEQI'), the FTSE 250-listed infrastructure debt fund which SIMCo has managed since its launch in 2015, and the largest listed credit fund on the London Stock Exchange, has reported its results for the financial year ended 31 March 2026, delivering an annualised NAV total return of 8.4% (FY2025: 6.1%), in excess of its target annual gross return of 7-8%.Over the period, SEQI originated '422.1 million of new loans at a weighted average yield-to-maturity of 9.6%, while improving credit quality further: the proportion of non-performing loans fell to just 0.3% of NAV (FY2025: 1.0%), with no new NPLs recorded during the year. Dividends of 6.875p per Ordinary Share remained fully cash covered by a factor of 1.06x, representing an attractive dividend yield of 9.0% as at 31 March 2026.Sandstrom concluded, 'Alongside SEQI's strong performance, with an 8.4% NAV total return, our new partnerships with PIMCO and Investec significantly expand our ability to originate and execute high-quality infrastructure transactions at scale. The combination of SIMCo's origination and structuring expertise with our partners' complementary platforms creates a compelling franchise, uniquely positioned to deliver capital solutions across OECD markets and bridge the growing infrastructure funding gap.'About Sequoia Investment Management Company Limited ('SIMCo')SIMCo is a specialist infrastructure debt investment manager focused across the infrastructure debt credit spectrum in OECD markets. SIMCo provides institutional investors with access to infrastructure lending opportunities across energy transition, digital infrastructure, transportation, utilities, and social infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit (www.simcofunds.com).SIMCO Credit Asia-Pacific Limited, a subsidiary of SIMCo, has filed an application for the authorisation of an infrastructure private credit fund to be listed in Hong Kong. The fund, SIMCo Infrastructure Private Credit OFC, aims to provide investors with regular, sustained, long term distributions and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of senior and subordinated economic infrastructure debt investments.Source: Sequoia Investment Management Company Limited(SIMCo)Copyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.