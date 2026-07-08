New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - The international NextWave Awards (NWA) have announced the winners of 2026. Following a multi-stage evaluation process that included expert screening, shortlist selection, public project presentations, and the final vote of an international jury, the laureates have now been named.



NextWave Awards 2026

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In just two years, NextWave Awards has established itself as one of the most notable international initiatives recognizing professionals whose ideas, solutions, and projects have a measurable impact on industry development and help set new standards of professional excellence. The award celebrates proven achievement, backed by practical results and the scale of real-world implementation.

In 2026, the competition received 765 applications from around the world. The expert council brought together respected specialists from Mexico, the United States, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, the United Arab Emirates, Israel, India, and other countries, ensuring a high level of independence, objectivity, and international expertise.

According to the jury, the winners' work demonstrated the qualities that are becoming increasingly essential for the global professional community: strategic thinking, innovation, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and the ability to create solutions with long-term industry impact.

"Behind every project we evaluated this year were years of work, experimentation, and professional growth. What set the winners apart, however, was one crucial quality: their solutions go far beyond local success. They offer new models of thinking and practice that can be adapted and scaled across different countries and industries. It is precisely such professionals who become drivers of global change," said Ekaterina Marinenko, a member of the expert council.

"The NextWave Awards is more than a recognition of professional excellence-it is a reflection of how business models are evolving, markets are being reshaped, and a new generation of leaders is emerging. This year's exceptional lineup of participants reinforces a simple truth: in today's business landscape, success is no longer measured by job titles or the size of an organization, but by the ability to create sustainable value, make bold decisions, and deliver tangible, measurable impact," said jury member Galyna Kaliuk.

"International awards play an important role in the development of professional communities. They create a space for trust, exchange of experience, and recognition of best practices. This year, we saw projects that do not merely reflect current trends, but actively shape the agenda of the future. Many of the solutions presented here will influence the development of their industries in the years ahead," noted Ilya Levin, a member of the expert council.

Winners of NextWave Awards 2026

Sustainable Business Model - Serhii Levchenko

Choreographer of the Year - Pavlo Yevtushenko

Data Analytics and Trustworthy Experimentation - Ivan Petrov

Digital Marketer of the Year - Rauf Bakhshiev

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning - Pranay Raj Kanakala

International Project Legal Support - Anastasiia Milchakova

Concept Artist of the Year - Andrei Skorseze

Innovative Event Producer - Anna Chapek

Scale-up of the Year - Nikita Berezutski

Fintech Revolution - Mikhail Kashurin

and other exceptional professionals

The full list of winners can be viewed on the award's website: https://nwa-award.com/laureates/laureaty-2026.html

"For me, this award confirms that sustainable business models are becoming not just a trend, but a necessary condition for the long-term growth of companies," said Serhii Levchenko, winner in the Sustainable Business Model category.

Pavlo Yevtushenko, winner of Choreographer of the Year, said that choreography is a language of beauty that does not require translation. "It is a great honor for me to be recognized among talented professionals from around the world. Awards like this help creative industries grow and discover new opportunities for development," he said.

"Today, data has become the foundation of strategic decision-making in almost every field. For me, this award confirms the importance of objective analytics, trustworthy experimentation, and an evidence-based approach that helps companies reduce the risk of costly mistakes," said Ivan Petrov, winner in the Data Analytics and Trustworthy Experimentation category.

After the ceremony, Rauf Bakhshiev, winner of Digital Marketer of the Year, emphasized that modern marketing has long moved beyond communication alone. "It influences brands, products, and entire markets. Recognition from the international expert community inspires me to keep moving forward and search for new, unconventional solutions," he said.

"Successful digital transformation is built not only on technology, but also on the ability to unite engineering expertise, innovation, and business goals. I am honored to be recognized among professionals who help their organizations implement solutions that transform working methods and create long-term value," said Pranay Raj Kanakala, winner in Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning.

International projects require not only deep legal expertise, but also an understanding of the cultural, business, and regulatory environments of different jurisdictions. This award reflects the growing importance of legal expertise in the successful execution of global initiatives," said Anastasiia Milchakova, winner in the International Project Legal Support category.

"Concept art is the first step toward creating new worlds, stories, and visual universes. It is especially gratifying when creative work receives international recognition among representatives of different industries," said Andrei Skorseze, winner in Concept Artist of the Year.

The organizers emphasize that the mission of NextWave Awards is to identify and support professionals whose work contributes to industry development on an international level. The award continues to build a global community of changemakers, bringing together experts, entrepreneurs, researchers, creators, and managers who are already shaping the practices of the future.

"The 2026 season was an important milestone in the development of NextWave Awards. We saw a high level of competition, strong international representation, and projects that are genuinely making a noticeable impact on their industries. We thank all participants, finalists, and members of the expert council for their trust and their contribution to the growth of the professional community. This autumn, NextWave Awards will open applications for NWA 2027, and we are confident that the next competition cycle will introduce new names and new success stories," said the organizing committee of NextWave Awards.

About NextWave Awards

NextWave Awards (NWA) is an international professional awards program recognizing achievements in business, technology, finance, law, healthcare, education, engineering, the creative industries, and other professional fields. The program evaluates participants through an international expert review process and recognizes projects demonstrating measurable results, innovation, and professional excellence. More information is available at https://nwa-award.com.

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Source: PRNews OU