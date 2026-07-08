Australian energy generating and retailing major AGL Energy has cut the ribbon on a microgrid combining solar generation with battery energy storage to power agricultural operations at Koompartu Farms almond orchard in South Australia. The microgrid combines a 9.2 MW solar PV single-axis tracking array including more than 15,600 solar panels, and a 10.2 MWh battery energy storage system made up of four 2.55 MWh units, The system also includes 16 diesel backup generators, and 19 kilometres of underground high voltage power lines that will distribute power across the 9,340-hectare property. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...