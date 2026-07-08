Planning reforms expected to cut pre-application timelines for large-scale solar by up to 12 months have been approved in the United Kingdom, cutting red tape for projects in England and Wales. From July 24, the UK government will scrap mandatory pre-application consultation requirements for Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects (NSIPs), a move which will streamline the planning process for solar projects with capacity greater than 100 MW in England and 350 MW in Wales. Scotland and Northern Ireland have separate planning regimes. Energy generating projects above these thresholds must ...

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