U.S. solar cell manufacturer ES Foundry has completed the 2 GW expansion of their Greenwood, South Carolina facility, bringing the total annual production capacity to 3 GW. The company has also announced the production of the first solar cell using the new production line. The company opened the Greenwood facility in January, 2025, and reached full 1 GW operational capacity by the end of the year. In December, the company estimated its 2 GW expansion would be ready by July. It has now delivered on that estimate. "This milestone is about execution," said ES Foundry CEO Alex Zhu in a statement celebrating ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...