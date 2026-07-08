Europe added 65.1 GW of solar capacity in 2025. It also lost 40,000 solar jobs - the first workforce contraction in nearly a decade, according to SolarPower Europe. Behind those job losses is a wave of installer insolvencies that is creating a problem the industry has been slow to acknowledge: a growing population of residential solar systems with no warranty support, no maintenance provider, and no monitoring. Europe's orphaned solar installations still generate electricity, but the companies that designed, installed and commissioned them no longer exist. When a system is orphaned, there are ...

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