As artificial intelligence moves from experimentation into the core of enterprise operations, a new reality is emerging: scaling AI is no longer a technology challenge, but a transformation imperative.

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FPT Corporation today announced the release of a global thought leadership study, titled "From Pilots to Reusable Platforms: A Blueprint for Scaling Enterprise AI." Published on 08 July 2026, this is a commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of FPT, examining how enterprises across regions and industries are advancing their AI journeys and why many remain unable to translate early momentum into consistent, enterprise-wide impact.

The executive study is based on a global survey of 397 business and technology decision-makers globally, supported by in-depth interviews with senior executives across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Japan, spanning industries including automotive, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and sports.

Enterprises are accelerating AI adoption at scale, but the path to enterprise-wide impact remains uneven. The study reveals a consistent global pattern: while 51% of organizations are allocating at least 5% of IT budgets to AI, only 26% consider themselves advanced in operationalizing it. AI is largely deployed to drive operational gains with automation and cost reductionamong primary drivers but relatively few are yet redesigning their business models around AI, with only 34% pursuing an AI-first operating model

As organizations push toward more ambitious use cases, constraints become more structural. The research points to integration complexity (41%) and data silos (38%) as the most significant barriers to operationalizing AI, particularly in data- and operations-intensive environments. Beyond technology, only 39% of enterprises report meaningful progress in aligning strategy, governance, and operating models highlighting a broader imbalance between AI ambition and organizational readiness, limiting the ability to scale AI in a consistent and controlled way.

At the same time, organizations are still struggling to measure AI impact in a way that supports scaling decisions. Notably, 35% of them do not collect quantified metrics at all, and 10% do not measure AI outcomes in any form, making it difficult to identify which initiatives should be scaled and which should be deprioritized. As a result, even high-potential use cases risk stalling in pilot phases without clear pathways to enterprise-wide adoption.

In response, enterprises are rethinking how they scale AI not as isolated deployments, but as coordinated systems across the full lifecycle. When selecting partners for enterprise AI, they increasingly prioritize the ability to engineer, deploy, and operate AI systems at scale across the full lifecycle (48%), supported by strong governance and security capabilities (48%) and the ability to integrate seamlessly with existing systems (47%)

Regional preferences reflect this shift, with demand for full lifecycle capabilities particularly strong in North America (59%) and EMEA (54%), while APAC and Japan's organizations place greater emphasis on end-to-end strategic and execution support. This signals a broader transition toward partnership models that enable co-innovation and repeatable execution a critical step for enterprises seeking to move beyond pilots and unlock sustained, enterprise-wide value from AI.

"We believe this study also builds upon insights from FPT's decade-long experience working alongside global clients across industries, where we have seen AI ambition grow rapidly, but scaling it remains the real challenge," said Pham Minh Tuan, Executive Vice President of FPT Corporation and CEO of FPT Software. "As AI ecosystems become more complex, organizations can no longer move forward in silos-they need partners who can bridge strategy, integration, governance, and operations to turn innovation into repeatable, enterprise-wide execution. At FPT, we are committed to co-innovating with our clients at every stage of their journey, helping them scale AI in ways that are stronger, faster, more secure and more efficient-ultimately building more resilient organizations ready for the next frontier of AI adoption."

FPT's AI-first approach is supported by its AI platform, FleziPT, as well as a global team of 30,000+ AI-augmented engineers, AI Factories in Vietnam and Japan, and collaborations with global AI leaders to accelerate innovation and delivery at scale. This enables FPT to scale AI deployment through tailored solutions that enhance speed, scalability, and traceability, resulting in up to 60% optimized development time, over 50% less rework, and a 30% uplift in developer productivity.

The Corporation also recently launched FPT CASAN, a comprehensive AI transformation methodology designed to help organizations progress from fragmented experimentation to scalable, real-world AI deployment. Built on a five-level AI-native framework, Curious, Augmented, Standard, Automatic, and Native, FPT CASAN provides a structured roadmap to assess AI readiness, strengthen governance, and operationalize AI across core business functions, helping enterprises turn fragmented AI efforts into AI-native operations with measurable business outcomes.

Through this research, FPT aims to foster a more collaborative, co-innovation-driven approach to AI adoption, supporting organizations at different stages of maturity to scale AI in ways that are stronger, faster, safer, and more efficient-ultimately enabling more resilient and future-ready transformation. Download the study here.

About FPT

FPT Corporation (FPT) is a globally leading Vietnam-headquartered technology and IT services provider, with operations spanning more than 30 countries and territories. Over more than three decades, FPT has consistently delivered impactful solutions to millions of individuals and tens of thousands of organizations worldwide. With a strong focus on mastering strategic technologies, FPT continues to drive innovation across industries. As an AI-first company, FPT is committed to elevating Vietnam's position on the global tech map and delivering world-class AI-enabled solutions for global enterprises. In 2025, FPT reported a total revenue of USD 2.66 billion and a workforce of over 54,000 employees across its core businesses.

For more information, please visit https://fptsoftware.com/.

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FPT Corporation

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