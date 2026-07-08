An international research team has developed a high-pressure water-jet delamination recycling method for end-of-life (EoL) photovoltaic modules. The technology was evaluated at pilot scale for its ability to recover high-purity silver (Ag), copper (Cu), silicon (Si), glass, and polymer fractions. "This study was initiated to investigate and upscale advanced delamination-based recycling pathways for c-Si PV modules," the researchers said. "This work evaluates high-pressure water-jet delamination-based recycling, which mechanically separates laminated module layers while minimizing cross-contamination ...

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