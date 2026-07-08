Researchers from Germany-based technical inspection association TÜV NORD have conducted a series of simulations to compare the performance of back-contact (BC) solar modules with that of TOPCon counterparts under partial shading conditions and have found that BC outperforms TOPCon when shading occurs across different substrings within a single string. "When shading affects different substrings within a single string, BC modules exhibit a performance advantage under mild shading conditions, corresponding author Cohen Chen told pv magazine. "However, as shading becomes more severe, this advantage ...

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