PCIe 6.0-based enterprise SSD delivers outstanding performance and enhanced power efficiency for AI and HPC servers

9th-generation V-NAND, 4nm controller and liquid-cooling optimization support demanding AI workloads

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., a global leader in advanced memory technology, today announced mass production of PM1763, the company's PCIe 6.0-based enterprise solid state drive (SSD) optimized for next-generation AI and HPC server environments.

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Samsung Begins Mass Production of PM1763 SSD Optimized for Next-Generation AI Infrastructure

As the volume of data required for AI training and inference continues to grow rapidly, enterprise SSDs (eSSDs) capable of delivering data quickly and reliably are becoming increasingly essential to AI infrastructure.

Featuring high-speed data transfer and an optimized controller architecture, PM1763 is expected to serve as a key storage solution for high-performance AI platforms.

"Built on industry-leading performance, PM1763 has successfully completed validation for next-generation AI platforms and is well positioned to support evolving AI infrastructure requirements," said Jangseok Choi, Vice President and Head of Memory Product Planning at Samsung Electronics. "As AI models continue to grow in size and complexity, PM1763 will serve as a key solution that enables customers to efficiently scale memory capacity and optimize AI operations."

Incorporating Samsung's 9th-generation V-NAND and a newly developed 4-nanometer (nm) controller, PM1763 significantly improves both performance and power efficiency.

PM1763 is available in 4-terabyte (TB), 8TB and 16TB capacities, with the 16TB configuration delivering industry-leading performance with sequential read and write speeds of up to 28,400 megabytes-per-second (MB/s) and 21,900MB/s, respectively-more than 2 times the performance of its predecessor, PM1753.

This level of performance allows the transfer of a 40-gigabyte (GB) large language model (LLM) in approximately 1.4 seconds, helping minimize data latency between processors and accelerators while improving overall AI processing efficiency.

PM1763 is optimized for liquid-cooled server environments through direct-to-chip (D2C) cooling technology. This enables sustained peak performance even under intensive workloads and extended operating conditions.

Power efficiency is also improved by more than 1.8 times compared to its predecessor, helping reduce overall datacenter operating costs.

To address growing security requirements in AI, Samsung has also strengthened PM1763's security capabilities. The drive supports post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms designed to protect against future quantum computing threats, as well as TEE Device Interface Security Protocol (TDISP)1, which helps secure data pathways in virtualized environments.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, digital signage, smartphones, wearables, tablets, home appliances and network systems, as well as memory, system LSI and foundry. Samsung is also advancing medical imaging technologies, HVAC solutions and robotics, while creating innovative automotive and audio products through Harman. With its SmartThings ecosystem, open collaboration with partners, and integration of AI across its portfolio, Samsung delivers a seamless and intelligent connected experience. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com.

1 Trusted execution environments (TEEs) are secure areas of a processor used to isolated sensitive workloads.

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Contacts:

Ujeong Jahnke

Samsung Semiconductor Europe GmbH

Tel. +49(0)89-45578-1000

Email: sseg.comm@samsung.com