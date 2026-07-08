Shure Appoints HecPro as Fulfillment Partner in Türkiye

DUBAI, UAE, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shure, a leading global provider of audio technology, has appointed HecPro as its fulfillment partner in Türkiye, reinforcing its commitment to supporting customers and partners across the market.

Through this partnership, HecPro will help ensure product availability and provide operational support to Shure customers throughout Türkiye, strengthening business continuity across the install, retail, and live event sectors.

"The appointment of a fulfillment partner in Türkiye is an important step in ensuring business continuity and delivering the support our customers require," said Yassine Mannai, Associate Sales Director at Shure MEA. "We look forward to working closely with HecPro while accelerating the introduction of our latest innovations, including AI-powered solutions designed to enhance performance and user experience across a wide range of professional audio applications."

Commenting on the partnership, Aytug Ozan, Chairman of HecPro, said: "We consider this partnership a new chapter in the Turkish market. Shure's technological leadership and innovation strength make this a strategically important collaboration, and we are committed to increasing accessibility, supporting channel partners, and enhancing the overall user experience across Türkiye."

As demand for professional audio solutions continues to grow across corporate, education, entertainment, and live event environments, Shure is reinforcing its commitment to the Turkish market by bringing its latest technologies and expertise closer to customers and partners across the country.

About Shure?

Shure (www.shure.com) has been helping people sound extraordinary for more than 100 years. Founded in 1925, we are a leading global manufacturer of audio and collaboration technology, known for our commitment to quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphones, conference room solutions, earphones and headphones, in-ear monitors, and more. From the biggest broadcast events and live performances to critical business meetings and university lectures, to your home office or studio, you can always rely on Shure. Shure is headquartered just outside of Chicago in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have more than 30 locations around the world, and our products are sold in over 120 countries.

PR Contact:

Virginia Arivu: virginia.arivu@marevak-consulting.com

Senior PR Account Executive - Middle East, Africa & South Asia (MEASA) at Marevak Consulting

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