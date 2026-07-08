Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 08.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Durchbruch in Nevada: Kupfer mit bloßem Auge sichtbar!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 09:42 Uhr
112 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l beer festival kicks off in ice and snow world of Harbin, NE China

BEIJING, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When the 24th Harbin International Beer Festival opened recently at Harbin Ice-Snow World, the "ice city" in northeast China welcomed visitors with not only a feast on the tip of the tongue, but also delightful festive experiences, reported Harbin Daily.

For the city, capital of Heilongjiang Province, the event that has been held for 24 consecutive years is a core component of its "enchanting summer in Harbin"-themed cultural tourism campaign.

Dedicated to showcasing urban landscapes, boosting summer consumption and deepening cultural exchanges between Chinese and foreign friends, this year's festival features eight functional zones to accommodate visitors of all ages.

Specifically, the eight zones include ones for beverage and cuisine, performances, creative cultural products, Chinese-style night tours, ice and snow activities, camping, contests and entertainment.

Compared with past sessions, this year's Harbin International Beer Festival, which will last until late August, boasts broader venues and is more interesting.

For instance, five beer stands, 11 beer gardens, and scattered beer exchanges are rolled out this year to offer citizens and visitors a trendy beer culture experience.

What's more, traditional Chinese lantern fairs, market fairs for creative local cultural products, floral float parades, interactive activities, campgrounds, sports fields and a cute pet amusement zone are also available for the public to experience the summer fun in Harbin.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/351246.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004764/6752c1a55d734da5ad36358a541e2968.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-intl-beer-festival-kicks-off-in-ice-and-snow-world-of-harbin-ne-china-302820500.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.