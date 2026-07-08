DJ Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist (MIBX) Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 08-Jul-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi FTSE MIB UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 07-Jul-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 53.5234 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13133166 CODE: MIBX ISIN: FR0010010XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010010XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX Sequence No.: 435492 EQS News ID: 2362242 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 08, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)