Unseenlabs Announces its Second Generation of Satellite for RF Detection Dedicated to Multi-domain Awareness

RENNES, France, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Unseenlabs announces the deployment of its new generation of satellites (Gen 2), scaling up its space-based radio frequency (RF) detection capabilities from focused maritime domain awareness to broader multi-domain awareness including maritime, land and space. This new generation expands Unseenlabs' ability to provide actionable data and intelligence services, supporting customers worldwide to make informed decisions in increasingly complex operational and geopolitical environments.

Learn more

BRO-31 was integrated by the German integrator Exolaunch and launched aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 as part of the Transporter-17 rideshare mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California, U.S.

This first Gen 2 satellite (BRO-31) builds on nearly 10 years of operational experience. It marks a technological and industrial milestone for Unseenlabs, moving from ? 15 kg nanosatellites to ? 150 kg microsatellites. Gen 2 is still based on the company's monosatellite technology, where each satellite operates independently. It is a distinctive approach for space-based RF detection.

Unseenlabs' constellation now combines two distinct satellite generations:

Gen 1: focused maritime domain awareness

Gen 2: broader multi-domain awareness across maritime, land and space

"Our second-generation satellites significantly expand both the breadth and depth of our RF detection capabilities" said Clément Galic, Co-founder and CEO of Unseenlabs. "This unlocks detection, geolocation and characterization a broader range of activities across maritime, land and space domains. This opens new strategic use cases while reinforcing our ability to support our customers across commercial, security and defense markets."

Gen 2 satellites provide the capability to detect to a broader range of frequencies, including L, S, C, X, and Ku-bands, unlocking dual-use RF intelligence use cases across both civilian and defense applications. Examples use cases include enhanced maritime surveillance, spectrum and interferences monitoring or defense systems monitoring.

These expended capabilities strengthen Unseenlabs' ability to detect, geolocate, characterize and identify RF activities across maritime, land, and space domains.

About Unseenlabs:

Founded in 2015, Unseenlabs is a pioneer and global leader in space-based RF commercial services for multi-domain awareness. The company operates 23 satellites and continues to expand its constellation. Based in France with about 140 employees, an office in Singapore and a team in the U.S., the company operates space-based RF detection capability for maritime, land and space monitoring. Its customers include governments, public institutions, and private stakeholders worldwide.

Contact

Gaël P.

Communications Officer | gael.prigent@unseenlabs.fr

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unseenlabs-announces-its-second-generation-of-satellite-for-rf-detection-dedicated-to-multi-domain-awareness-302820461.html