Kyung Hee University System Announces The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists as the Recipient of the 2nd Miwon Peace Prize

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, renowned for publishing the Doomsday Clock, selected as the laureate Recognized for pioneering new horizons of peace advocacy through science The award ceremony to be held on September 21, the UN International Day of Peace

SEOUL, KR / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / The Kyung Hee University System has announced that The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has been selected as the recipient of the 2nd Miwon Peace Prize. The award ceremony will take place on September 21 at Kyung Hee University.

The announcement was made during the Miwon Peace Prize Laureate Announcement Ceremony hosted by the Kyung Hee University System. The event introduced the 2026 recipient and outlined the purpose of the Miwon Peace Prize, which recognizes individuals and organizations whose work contributes to education, research, public service, and international cooperation.

Established in 2024, the Miwon Peace Prize was created by the Kyung Hee University System to recognize contributions that support education, knowledge sharing, and collaborative initiatives. The prize is awarded every two years following a review conducted by the Miwon Peace Prize Selection Committee and approval by the Board of Trustees of the Kyung Hee University System.

Founded in 1945, The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists is an independent nonprofit organization that publishes research, educational resources, and commentary related to science and society. Throughout its history, the organization has supported public understanding through publications, educational materials, and outreach activities.

One of its best-known initiatives is the Doomsday Clock, introduced in 1947 as a symbolic project that presents scientific perspectives on global developments. In addition to this initiative, the nonprofit organization continues to engage with researchers, educators, and readers through publications and educational programs.

According to the Miwon Peace Prize Selection Committee, the recipient was selected following a review of its long-term contribution to science communication, public education, and knowledge sharing. The committee also noted its continued commitment to educational activities and public dialogue through publications and related programs.

The Kyung Hee University System stated that the Miwon Peace Prize was established to recognize organizations and individuals whose work contributes to education, research, and public engagement. The university added that the award encourages collaboration and the exchange of ideas through academic and public initiatives.

Since its establishment, the Miwon Peace Prize has been presented as a biennial award recognizing contributions across academic, educational, cultural, and nonprofit communities. The university stated that the award reflects its ongoing commitment to education, research, and public service.

Recipients are selected through an independent evaluation process based on the objectives and criteria of the award. Each laureate is chosen through the review procedures established by the Miwon Peace Prize Selection Committee and approved by the university's Board of Trustees.

The second Miwon Peace Prize Award Ceremony will be held on September 21 at Kyung Hee University. University representatives, invited guests, members of the academic community, and participants from various sectors are expected to attend the event.

Additional information about the Miwon Peace Prize is available through the Kyung Hee University System.

About Kyung Hee University

Founded in 1949, Kyung Hee University is a private university with campuses in Seoul and Yongin, South Korea. The university offers undergraduate, graduate, and professional education across a broad range of academic disciplines and conducts research in collaboration with institutions in Korea and abroad. Through education, research, and international cooperation, Kyung Hee University continues to support academic exchange and global collaboration.

For more information, visit:

https://www.khu.ac.kr

Media Contact

Organization: Kyung Hee University

Contact Person Name: BOB KIM

Website: https://www.khu.ac.kr/eng/user/contents/view.do?menuNo=300071

Email: bob@khu.ac.kr

Contact Number: +8229610127

Address: 7-13, Kyungheedae-ro 6-gil, Dongdaemun-gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea

City: 7-13, Kyungheedae-ro 6-gil, Dongdaemun-gu

State: seoul

Country: South Korea

SOURCE: Kyung Hee University

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/kyung-hee-university-system-announces-the-bulletin-of-the-atomic-scientists-as-the-recipi-1188088