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WKN: A0CACX | ISIN: KYG3777B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: GRU
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 10:22
2,121 Euro
-1,28 % -0,028
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
HANG SENG
1-Jahres-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1122,11911:27
2,1052,12110:23
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Geely Auto: GEELY CLAIMS THREE FIA TCR PODIUMS AT PAUL RICARD, REINFORCING EUROPEAN EXPANSION MOMENTUM

LE CASTELLET, France, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Geely Cyan Racing secured three podium finishes at Round 3 of the 2026 Kumho FIA TCR World Tour at Circuit Paul Ricard, France, with Santiago Urrutia retaining his lead in the drivers' championship. Tested by extreme summer heat on the FIA Grade 1 circuit, the Geely Preface TCR delivered consistent pace: Yann Ehrlacher took Race 1 second place, while Ma Qinghua and Urrutia claimed a double podium in Race 2.

From Track to Road: CMA and Engineering Synergies

At the core of the team's performance is the Geely Preface TCR, built on Geely's world-class Compact Modular Architecture (CMA) and developed through proven motorsport expertise. The CMA platform demonstrated exceptional durability amid extreme summer heat at Paul Ricard, withstanding rigorous demands on thermal management and overall reliability. The on-track performance data could contribute to Geely's mass-production development, creating a technology transfer from motorsport to consumer vehicles.

Strategic Footprint: Driving European Market Penetration

Capitalizing on this momentum, Geely Auto significantly accelerated its European expansion during the first half of 2026, positioning the continent as a critical engine for its global growth. Demonstrating remarkable operational agility, it successfully entered seven European markets including Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, and France within 45 days.

To sustain this market presence, signature models such as the Geely E5 (EX5) and Geely STARRAY EM-i have now been introduced across over 20 European nations. Geely has solidified its commercial ecosystem by forging strategic distribution partnerships with leading automotive dealership groups in Portugal, Austria, and Switzerland.

Long-Termism in Practice: Local Capabilities Strengthened

Operating under a philosophy of long-termism, Geely focuses on high-quality, mutually beneficial development with European partners. This commitment is backed by robust infrastructure investments, including a new spare parts distribution center in Amsterdam, Netherlands, establishing a logistics network servicing the Netherlands, France and other countries.

Global Growth Momentum: Global Innovator Position Reinforced

The European advances reflect Geely's broader global growth momentum. In the first half of 2026, the company posted record overseas sales of 474,228 units - a 158% year-on-year increase that already exceeds its full-year 2025 overseas total.

Top-tier motorsport acts as a trusted anchor for Geely to build technical recognition in mature markets. By executing an integrated strategy of race-validated technology, competitive product portfolios and localized operational capabilities, the company is evolving into full value-chain globalization.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004690/Image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geely-claims-three-fia-tcr-podiums-at-paul-ricard-reinforcing-european-expansion-momentum-302820215.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.