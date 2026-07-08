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WKN: A0M4X2 | ISIN: CNE100000353 | Ticker-Symbol: GKE
Tradegate
08.07.26 | 09:30
2,540 Euro
-1,55 % -0,040
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ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
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HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,5502,59011:26
2,5102,57010:33
PR Newswire
08.07.2026 11:06 Uhr
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Hisense Makes Home the Best Seat for the FIFA World Cup 2026

The L9Q TriChroma Laser TV transforms everyday living spaces into premium match-day destinations. With an ultra-large display of up to 200 inches, fans can follow every run, pass, tackle and goal with remarkable clarity. Even during daytime viewing, its bright, vibrant picture and Ambient Light Rejection screen deliver vivid visuals without requiring a darkened room, while immersive audio places viewers at the heart of every chant and celebration.

For those seeking the ultimate home cinema experience, the XR10 Laser Projector takes FIFA World Cup 2026TM viewing to an even grander scale. With projections of up to 300 inches, exceptional brightness and rich, lifelike colors, it recreates the drama of every match with cinematic impact. Flexible installation and intelligent image optimization make it easy to create a premium viewing environment for every knockout clash and unforgettable World CupTM moment.

As football unites fans around the world during the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense continues to push the boundaries of home entertainment through laser display innovation-making every match feel bigger, every celebration more immersive and every memory more unforgettable.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023-2026Q1). As The Origin of RGB MiniLED, Hisense continues to lead the next-generation RGB MiniLED innovation. As the official sponsor of the FIFA World Cup 2026TM, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hisense-makes-home-the-best-seat-for-the-fifa-world-cup-2026-302820485.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.