Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - July 8, 2026) - Guardian Exploration Inc. (TSXV: GX) (OTCQB: GXUSF) (FSE: R6B) ("Guardian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced mobilization for its 2026 exploration program at the Company's 100%-owned Mount Cameron Project ("Mount Cameron" or the "Project"), an exploration-stage silver-lead-zinc project located in the Mayo Mining District of central Yukon, Canada, containing numerous historical high-grade mineral occurrences.

Highlights

2026 exploration program officially underway - crews and equipment mobilizing from Calgary to the Mount Cameron Project.

Field camp construction commencing immediately upon arrival, followed by geological mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling, and target refinement.

Largest exploration campaign undertaken by Guardian since acquiring the Project in 2021.

Multiple high-priority silver-lead-zinc targets to be systematically advanced toward diamond drill testing.

Project situated along the eastern margin of the prolific Keno Hill Silver District.

Commitment to responsible exploration, including ongoing collaboration with the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun and the Mayo community.

Field crews are now departing from Guardian's Calgary headquarters as the Company mobilizes exploration equipment, vehicles, trailers, field camp infrastructure and supplies to the Mount Cameron Project. Camp construction and site preparations will begin immediately upon arrival, after which the exploration team will commence geological mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling, geophysics, and target evaluation in advance of the Company's planned 2026 diamond drilling program.

This mobilization marks the official commencement of Guardian's 2026 exploration campaign, representing the Company's largest and most ambitious field program to date at Mount Cameron and an important milestone in advancing multiple high-priority silver-lead-zinc targets toward drill testing.

Over the coming weeks, Guardian will establish its field camp, complete logistical preparations, and commence geological mapping, prospecting, geochemical sampling, geophysics, and target refinement in advance of a planned diamond drilling program.





Figure 1: Mount Cameron Property Location, Yukon, Canada

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"We are excited to officially begin our 2026 field season at Mount Cameron," stated Graydon Kowal, President & CEO of Guardian Exploration. "Our team has spent the past several months planning this program, and mobilization represents the transition from planning to execution. We believe Mount Cameron has outstanding discovery potential, and we look forward to advancing multiple high-priority targets through systematic exploration and drilling this season."

The Company expects camp construction and site preparations to continue throughout the coming weeks, after which exploration activities will ramp up across the property. Additional updates, including commencement of drilling and exploration results, will be provided as the program progresses.





Figure 2: Image from helicopter of the Mount Cameron Ag-Zn-Pb Project adit, Yukon, Canada (July 2026)

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About the Mount Cameron Project

The Mount Cameron Ag-Zn-Pb Project is an exploration-stage polymetallic silver-lead-zinc project containing several historical high-grade mineral occurrences, located within Yukon's Mayo Mining District and comprises 154 Yukon quartz mining claims covering approximately 3,017 hectares.

The Project is described as hosting both structurally controlled silver-lead-zinc vein mineralization and carbonate replacement ("CRD") style mineralization along the eastern margin of the prolific Keno Hill Silver District.

The Project encompasses two significant historical mineral occurrences documented in the Yukon MINFILE database:

Clark (MINFILE 106D 011) - classified by Yukon MINFILE as a Deposit, consisting of carbonate replacement (CRD)-style Ag-Pb-Zn mineralization, initially discovered during the 1960s and subsequently explored through drilling and surface sampling in the early 1970s, and with a historical mineral inventory reported by previous operators. However, this historical mineral estimate predates NI 43-101 and has not been verified by the Company's Qualified Person. It should not be relied upon and is not considered a current mineral resource or mineral reserve; and

Cameron (MINFILE 106D 012) - classified by Yukon MINFILE as a Prospect, comprising a structurally controlled Ag-Pb-Zn vein and replacement system.

Drill Hole Intersection (m) Silver (g/t) Lead (%) Zinc (%) 74-1 7 38.36 0.23 7.2 74-2 14 9.93 0.09 8.4 74-3 11.3 119.86 3.5 4.6 74-4 13.4 36.3 0.57 20.4 74-5 6.1 286.99 5.78 26.5 74-6 0.9 4.11 0.08 7.68

Table 1: Historical drill results reported by Bullion Mountain Mining Ltd. (1974) for the Cameron occurrence (Yukon MINFILE 106D 012).

The Company considers these historical drilling results relevant because they demonstrate the presence of significant silver-lead-zinc mineralization within the Cameron structural corridor, which remains open along strike and at depth. However, a Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify these historical results, and they should not be relied upon. True widths are unknown.

Historical soil geochemical surveys also identified extensive multi-element anomalies across the property, as reported by previous operators.*

Since acquiring the Project in 2021, Guardian has confirmed strong multi-element geochemical anomalies, expanded the known geochemical footprint, and identified additional prospective targets along strike and within parallel structural corridors. These results continue to demonstrate the Project's potential for new discoveries and future resource definition.

Further information regarding the Mount Cameron Project is available on the Company's website.

*Historical exploration results were reported by previous operators, including Bullion Mountain Mining Ltd. and Scurry-Rainbow Oil Ltd., and have not been independently verified.

The Qualified Person has been unable to verify the historical exploration information, including drill results, reported in this news release. Although the Company considers these results relevant for exploration targeting, they should not be relied upon and are not necessarily indicative of future exploration results.

The Company expects to provide additional updates throughout the exploration season, including progress on field activities, commencement of diamond drilling, and assay results as they become available.

Commitment to First Nations and Local Communities

Guardian acknowledges that the Mount Cameron Project lies within the Traditional Territory of the First Nation of Na-Cho Nyäk Dun ("FNNND"). The Company is committed to building a respectful, long-term relationship with the FNNND and the Mayo community through collaboration, transparency and shared benefits.

Guardian will prioritize local employment and training opportunities, support procurement from Indigenous-owned businesses wherever practical, and maintain high standards of environmental stewardship throughout its exploration activities. The Company is committed to maintaining open and ongoing dialogue with the FNNND and local stakeholders as work advances.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Steven Dudka, BSc., P.Geo., EGBC #21326, a consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The Qualified Person has not verified the historical results disclosed in this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Guardian Exploration Inc.

"Graydon Kowal"

Graydon Kowal

President & Chief Executive Officer

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: Forward-looking statements in this news release are based on management's expectations as of the date hereof and relate primarily to the Company's 2026 exploration program, planned field activities, drilling, project advancement and strategic objectives.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding planned or future exploration activities, potential follow-up programs, the advancement of exploration targets, potential drilling programs, future permitting, and the Company's strategic objectives and priorities.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable at the time they are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, exploration and development risks, results of exploration activities, availability of financing, receipt of regulatory and stock exchange approvals, permitting timelines, environmental and Indigenous consultation processes, operational and logistical challenges, commodity price fluctuations, and general economic and market conditions.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Guardian Exploration Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

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Source: Guardian Exploration Inc.