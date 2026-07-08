Tie up between specialist European developer and US cooling technology champion will provide robust cooling solutions to the fast-growing European DC market, hungry for proven innovative immersion technologies as well as for retrofit options

Voltekko, focussed on proximity and digital sovereignty, currently has a 100MW development pipeline

Ekovolt, a holding company focused on the development and investment in next-generation data center infrastructure and co-owner of Voltekko, the Southern European platform for data center (DC) development, today announces a major milestone that strengthen its strategic positioning in the digital infrastructure sector: a strategic partnership of with Midas Immersion Cooling, a U.S.-based specialist in immersion cooling technologies.

A Strategic Partnership

Ekovolt and Midas Immersion Cooling announce their collaboration to deploy advanced cooling solutions in response to the surge in intensive computing demands driven by artificial intelligence and high-performance computing. The partnership combines Ekovolt's expertise in designing and operating AI-optimised data center infrastructure notably through its Voltekko development platform, which currently has a 100MW pipeline with Midas' innovative single-phase immersion cooling systems, which enable significantly higher compute densities while reducing energy consumption, water usage, and operating costs.

The two partners will evaluate opportunities to integrate immersion cooling into Ekovolt's future data center developments across Europe and other strategic geographies. Midas solutions also offer the significant advantage of enabling the retrofit of existing air-cooled colocation data centers into high-density infrastructure, while fully preserving their colocation operating model a key differentiator in a rapidly evolving market.

"Midas has developed technologies that align exceptionally well with the future direction of AI infrastructure. Their solutions also enable the retrofit of existing air-cooled colocation data centers to significantly improve PUE while fully preserving their colocation operating model. As we continue expanding our platform across Europe and Middle East, we are committed to working with innovative technology leaders that help us deliver higher performance, greater efficiency, and more sustainable infrastructure for our customers, at pace.", commented Eric Sériès, Chairman of Ekovolt.

"Artificial Intelligence is fundamentally changing data center design. Our collaboration with Ekovolt represents an exciting opportunity to combine advanced immersion cooling with one of Europe's most forward-looking AI infrastructure platforms. Together, we believe we can help accelerate the deployment of next-generation computing environments." explained Scott Sickmiller, Chief Executive Officer of Midas Immersion Cooling.

About Ekovolt

Ekovolt is a next-generation digital infrastructure investment and development platform focused on AI-optimised data centers across Southern Europe. Through its Voltekko development platform, Ekovolt develops high-performance facilities designed to support sovereign AI, hyperscale cloud, and enterprise computing workloads, with an emphasis on sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term infrastructure resilience.

About Midas Immersion Cooling

Midas Immersion Cooling is a U.S.-based developer of advanced immersion cooling technologies for artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, enterprise, and edge data center applications. The company specialises in high-density thermal management solutions that enable increased compute performance while reducing energy consumption, water usage, and overall operating costs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260708399263/en/

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