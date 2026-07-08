Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that Dan T. Simpson has been named president, Global Energy Infrastructure Solutions (GEIS), effective July 6, 2026. In this role, Simpson will be responsible for leading Eaton's global GEIS business, the world leader in providing safe, reliable and efficient energy enablement of electrical infrastructure. He will report directly to Heath Monesmith, president and chief operating officer, Electrical Sector, Eaton.Simpson succeeds Matt Hockman, who recently moved into the role of president, Assemblies and Residential Solutions, Electrical Sector.

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Eaton Names Dan T. Simpson President, Global Energy Infrastructure Solutions

Simpson joins Eaton from The Shaw Group, where he served as CEO. Previously, he spent over a decade with Siemens Energy and Dresser-Rand, where he held several senior leadership roles across operations, global solutions and program management. Prior to joining Dresser-Rand in 2010, Simpson was director, Operations and Service, Honeywell International, overseeing all Asia Pacific projects and service delivery. In his early career, he spent eight years in the downstream oil and gas engineering and construction industry with Kellogg Brown Root.

"With more than 30 years of global experience across manufacturing, engineering and industrial operations, Dan has built a reputation for leading complex businesses and driving results," said Monesmith. "I look forward to partnering with Dan, our teams and our customers to capture the significant opportunities ahead and deliver meaningful results."

Simpson has a bachelor's degree in Construction Science from Texas A&M University.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial and institutional, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of $27.4 billion in 2025, the company serves customers in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

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Contacts:

Jennifer Tolhurst

(440) 523-4006

jennifertolhurst@eaton.com