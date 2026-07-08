Kalo Gold Corp.: Kalo Gold Expands Wainikoro Epithermal System with Additional Quartz Veins and Mercury Anomalies, Vatu Aurum

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / Kalo Gold Corp. (TSXV:KALO)(OTCID:KLGDF)(FSE:9M51) ("Kalo", "Kalo Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update from Wainikoro within its 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project, Vanua Levu, Fiji.

Ongoing soil geochemistry, prospecting, and trenching programs continue to refine drill targets across Wainikoro. Recent work has identified multiple mercury anomalies at the convergence of major regional fault structures, further supporting the Company's interpretation that Wainikoro represents a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal system within the Nubu Graben corridor.

Key Highlights

Multiple mercury anomalies identified within recently completed soil grids, occurring near the intersection of two major regional fault structures interpreted as pathways for hydrothermal fluids.

Follow-up pitting has exposed previously unrecognized hydrothermally altered breccias and strongly altered andesitic volcanic rocks, with low temperature celadonite alteration indicating a preserved, high-level portion of a hydrothermal system.

Prospecting has discovered multiple new quartz veins across Wainikoro and within adjacent magnetic-low anomalies.

An outcrop sample of silicified altered andesite at the Wainikoro East magnetic-low target returned 5,505 detectORE units (dU) for gold - (~5.5 g/t Au estimated). The sample has been prioritized for Fire Assay confirmation (see Technical Notes on detectORE Gold Screening Results, below).

Ground geophysical surveys are being designed to further define structures and potential fluid pathways beneath cover.

Multiple independent datasets-including mercury anomalies, hydrothermal breccias, low-temperature alteration, quartz veining, pathfinder geochemistry and recent drilling-are converging on the same structural corridors, substantially reducing geological uncertainty and improving confidence in future drill targeting.

Mercury Anomalies Support the Epithermal Model

Recent soil programs have identified several discrete mercury anomalies within Wainikoro. These anomalies occur near the convergence of major regional structures interpreted to have acted as pathways for hydrothermal fluids during mineralization. Structural intersections of this kind can form dilational zones of enhanced permeability and are a recognized focus for fluid flow in epithermal systems.

Mercury is a well-recognized top-of-system pathfinder in low-sulphidation epithermal systems, concentrating in the shallow, cooler upper levels and lateral halos. Its presence is therefore consistent with a preserved, relatively un-eroded level of the system. This interpretation also suggests that any boiling or precious-metal zone may lie beneath the current level of exposure and therefore remains a priority exploration target.

Figure 1 - Wainikoro airborne magnetics (total magnetic intensity) showing mercury-in-soil hotspots (Hg) clustered within convergent structural zones (red outlines) at the intersections of interpreted regional faults, including the Nubu Graben Fault. Magnetic lows are outlined by blue dashed lines and vein and structural orientations are shown by orange arrows. The silicified, quartz-veined andesite sample that returned 5,505 dU (~5.5 g/t Au estimated) lies within a magnetic low adjacent to the Nubu Graben Fault.

Quartz Veins Expand the Target Footprint

Prospecting and mapping continue to identify quartz veins across Wainikoro, including within and adjacent to several magnetic-low anomalies defined by airborne geophysics. The association of quartz veining with magnetic lows is consistent with hydrothermal alteration (silicification and argillic alteration) destroying magnetite, making magnetic lows an important exploration vector.

An outcrop sample of silicified, microcrystalline quartz altered andesite (WKE-LR26-017A - Figure 2), collected on a traverse at the Wainikoro East magnetic-low target, returned 5,505 dU for gold - (~5.5 g/t Au estimated). The sample has been prioritized for shipment to ALS Limited (Australia) for Fire Assay confirmation. Other field samples collected across the area have also been submitted for Fire Assay.

Follow-up resampling of the same outcrop returned four further anomalous gold values across separate parts of the exposure - 3,228 dU (~ 3.2 g/t Au estimated), 1,406 dU (~ 1.4 g/t Au estimated), 1,376 dU (~1.4 g/t Au estimated) and 1,181 dU (~ 1.2 g/t Au estimated) (samples WKE-LR26-025A to WKE-LR26-025D) - reproducing a strongly anomalous response across four additional independent samples.

The growing distribution of quartz veining, hydrothermal alteration and pathfinder geochemistry suggests mineralizing fluids were active across a broader area than previously recognized and supports the interpretation that the Wainikoro hydrothermal system is more laterally extensive than previously recognized.

Next Steps

Kalo's exploration team is integrating geological mapping, soil geochemistry, prospecting results, drilling data, and airborne geophysical datasets to further refine priority targets across Wainikoro. Recent comparison of the airborne radiometric potassium survey against the Wainikoro soil XRF potassium data shows a strong spatial correlation, independently validating the field XRF results and reinforcing the interpretation of structurally controlled hydrothermal alteration along the fault and graben boundaries defined by the airborne magnetics.

Ground geophysical surveys are being designed to define subsurface structures, alteration zones and potential fluid pathways beneath shallow cover. These results will be integrated with existing geological, geochemical and drilling datasets to prioritize the highest-confidence drill targets across Wainikoro.

CEO Commentary

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo, CEO of Kalo Gold, commented: "One of the most encouraging aspects of Wainikoro is that multiple independent datasets are beginning to point us toward the same areas. We are now seeing mercury anomalies, major structural intersections, hydrothermal breccias, low-temperature alteration, quartz veining and anomalous gold responses converging within the same target corridors."

"Mercury is a recognized top-of-system pathfinder, and together with the celadonite alteration it tells us we are looking at a preserved, shallow level of the system. The bladed-carbonate textures we logged in VA26-DH19, the gold values, and the arsenic corridors point to fertility - and they suggest the productive part of the system is a target at depth."

"Each day in the field improves the geological understanding of the target. As we integrate these results with the upcoming ground geophysical surveys, we are improving our ability to prioritize the structures and alteration centres most prospective for gold mineralization."

Technical Notes on detectORE Gold Screening Results

This news release references gold (Au) values reported in detectORE Units ("dU"), generated using the detectORE field-based gold analysis system developed by Portable PPB Pty Ltd. dU values represent a semi-quantitative, ppb-equivalent measure of leachable gold response and are used for exploration screening purposes only. They are not a direct measure of total gold content and are not equivalent to certified Fire Assay results. Accordingly, dU results are not used to estimate Mineral Resources or Mineral Reserves. The Company further cautions that detectORE readings can be affected by the presence of mercury, which may over-report the gold response; the 5,505 dU value referenced above is subject to such potential interference and remains an unconfirmed screening value pending certified Fire Assay.

Internal validation work conducted by the Company in 2025 on 824 samples from the Vatu Aurum Project demonstrated a strong correlation between dU values and certified Fire Assay results (Pearson R = 0.98 for drill core; R = 0.96 for trench samples). Soil dU results have not been directly validated against Fire Assay. While a positive relationship exists, it is variable across different ranges and may be influenced by lithology, mineralogy, and sample preparation. Any approximate equivalence (e.g. ~1,000 dU ˜ ~1 g/t Au) is provided for contextual reference only and should not be relied upon for grade estimation. For full details, refer to the Company's news release dated 24 February 2026.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release was prepared, reviewed, and approved by Andrew Randell, P.Geo., CEO and Principal Geoscientist of SGDS-Hive, Technical Director of the Vatu Aurum Project, and a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. Randell is independent of the Company and has verified the data disclosed, having conducted multiple site visits (2023-2026) and direct supervision of the exploration program.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Soil, traverse and rock samples referenced in this news release were collected under qualified geological supervision following industry-standard protocols. XRF analysis was performed on site using calibrated portable analyzers. detectORE screening data is QA/QC managed through Portable PPB's pLIMS system, including calibration verification, reference materials, blanks and duplicates. Selected samples, including the sample referenced above, are submitted to ALS Limited (Australia) for confirmatory analysis by Au-AA25 (30 g Fire Assay, AAS Finish). ALS is accredited by NATA to ISO/IEC 17025 and is independent of the Company and the Qualified Person.

About Kalo Gold Corp.

Kalo Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company advancing the 100%-owned Vatu Aurum Project (Special Prospecting Licences 1511 and 1464), a 367 km² land package on Vanua Levu, Fiji, located in a preserved volcanic back-arc setting. The Company's work is focused on a northeast-trending corridor of low-sulphidation epithermal gold targets. Exploration across the corridor has defined multiple structurally controlled gold targets supported by drilling, trenching, soil geochemistry, structural mapping and airborne geophysics. The Company is systematically advancing these high-confidence targets toward discovery.

Kalo Gold Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (KALO), the OTCID Market (KLGDF), and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (9M51). For further information, visit www.kalogoldcorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Kalo Gold Corp.

Terry L. Tucker, P.Geo.

President and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Ma, CPA, CA

Executive Vice President, Capital Markets and Director

For further information: info@kalogoldcorp.com | www.kalogoldcorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by the use of words such as "will", "may", "should", "could", "would", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "plan", "potential", "continue", "target", "scheduled", and similar expressions, or statements that certain events or conditions "will", "may", or "could" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company's interpretation that Wainikoro represents a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal system within the Nubu Graben corridor; (ii) the interpretation of mercury anomalies, celadonite alteration and hydrothermal brecciation as top-of-system or upper-level pathfinders and indicators consistent with a preserved, relatively un-eroded level of the system, and the related inference that any boiling or precious-metal zone would lie at depth below current surface exposure; (iii) the interpretation that magnetic-low anomalies identified by airborne geophysics represent zones of hydrothermal alteration and constitute priority exploration targets; (iv) the expectation that detectORE field-screening values - including the 5,505 dU value referenced above, which is semi-quantitative, subject to potential mercury interference and may be over-reported - may be confirmed, varied, or not confirmed by certified Fire Assay; (v) the timing, scope and results of the planned ground geophysical program and subsequent drill-target prioritization across Wainikoro; and (vi) the Company's ability to secure financing, permits, and regulatory approvals required to advance exploration on the Vatu Aurum Project.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions that the Company considers reasonable but which may prove to be inaccurate, including: that the Company will be able to fund and execute the planned exploration programs; that permits, tenure, and licences will remain in good standing; that there will be no adverse change in the political, regulatory, or operational environment in Fiji, including potential fuel shortages; and that commodity prices and capital markets conditions will support continued exploration.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: exploration risk; the risk that detectORE dU screening results may not be confirmed by certified Fire Assay (detectORE dU values are semi-quantitative screening estimates and are not equivalent to quantitative gold grades; soil dU results have not been directly validated against Fire Assay; and dU readings may be affected by mercury interference and over-report gold); the risk that geological, geochemical, geophysical, and structural interpretations may change with additional data; permit, tenure, and title risk; risks of operating in Fiji, including fuel supply, logistics, and currency risk; dependence on key personnel; environmental, health, and safety risk; financing and dilution risk; and commodity price volatility. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are directed to the Company's continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, including its most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis, for a more complete discussion of the risks affecting the Company and its business.

Figure

Figure 2 - WKE-LR26-017A: silicified, microcrystalline quartz altered, Wainikoro East magnetic-low target; 5,505 dU (~5.5 g/t Au estimated).

SOURCE: Kalo Gold Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/kalo-gold-expands-wainikoro-epithermal-system-with-additional-quartz-veins-and-me-1187926