Precision Biotics Market worth $9.26 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the precision biotics market is projected to grow from USD 4.91 billion in 2026 and to reach USD 9.26 billion by 2031, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.5% during the forecast period.

Precision Biotics Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.91 billion

USD 4.91 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9.26 billion

USD 9.26 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 13.5%

Precision Biotics Market Trends & Insights:

The precision biotics market is experiencing substantial growth. This is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of personalized nutrition, growing consumer awareness of gut health and preventive healthcare, expanding microbiome research, and rising demand for clinically validated, strain-specific probiotic solutions across the dietary supplements, functional food & beverages, pharmaceutical, and infant nutrition industries.

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of about 37.6% of the precision biotics market in 2026.

By type, the precision probiotics segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 53.8% in 2026.

By end-use industry, the cosmetics segment is projected to witness a high CAGR of 18.8% from 2026 to 2031.

By health/functional positioning, type A gelatin is expected to hold a dominant market share.

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The global precision biotics market is experiencing steady growth. This can be attributed to the increase in the development of microbiome science, along with growing demand for customized health and nutrition products. The increase in awareness regarding the link between gut microbiome and general health is promoting the use of targeted biotics products. Precision biotics have gained popularity in fields such as digestive health, immune health, metabolic health, cognitive health, and healthy aging due to their scientifically validated, mechanism-based approach of these products. The market is further driven by the factors like, Preference of consumers towards products that are scientifically validated, alongside the increase in chronic lifestyle diseases. Companies are investing in activities such as microbiome sequencing, multi-omics, artificial intelligence, and clinical studies to produce more targeted formulations. In addition, collaboration between biotech companies, healthcare organizations, and nutrition firms is boosting innovations in the products. As personalized healthcare continues to evolve and scientific understanding of host microbiome interactions is advancing, precision biotics are expected to become an important component of next-generation nutritional and therapeutic strategies. This will help to support sustained market growth across dietary supplements, functional foods, and medical nutrition applications.

The next-generation probiotics (NGPs) segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the precision biotics market during the forecast period

The next-generation probiotics (NGPs) segment is expected to be the most rapidly growing category in the precision biotics market because of their ability to offer strain-specific benefits owing to the advancements in the field of microbiomics and clinical trials. More investment in microbiome therapeutics, rising demand for personalized healthcare, and growing use in metabolic, gastrointestinal, immunology, and women's health are driving the acceptance of NGP-based precision biotics.

The cosmetics end-use industry is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the precision biotics market during the forecast period

The cosmetics segment is expected to grow at the fastest pace among the end-user industry segments in the precision biotics market owing to high consumer demand for skincare and beauty products that are skin microbiome-friendly and personalized. Awareness regarding the importance of skin microbiome for skin health maintenance, preference for clean-label science-based cosmetic products, and usage of precision biotics in products meant for the treatment of conditions such as acne, eczema, skin barrier restoration, sensitivity, and anti-aging are some of the factors fueling growth in the market.

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The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the precision biotics market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the precision biotics market across the world. Growth in the region is mainly attributed to growing awareness regarding gut health, increasing use of personalized nutrition and preventive healthcare, advances in the area of microbiome studies, and increasing demand for probiotic products that have clinical validation. Growing disposable incomes, increased urbanization, expansion of the dietary supplements industry and functional foods industry, improvements in the healthcare sector, and growing penetration of online retail channels are boosting the adoption of precision biotics.

Top Companies in the Precision Biotics Market

The report profiles key players such as BioGaia (Sweden), Novonesis Group (Denmark), Procter & Gamble (US), Unilever (UK), dsm-firmenich (Switzerland), Metagenics, LLC (US), Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd (Japan), Danone (France), KANEKA CORPORATION (Japan), Symrise (Germany)-(Probi), Jarrow Formulas, Inc (US), Pendulum (US), thegoodbug (India), Seed Health, Inc (US), and Infinant Health Inc (US).

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Related Reports:

Probiotic Supplements Market by Product Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, Gummies & Chewable, Liquid, and Other Product Forms), Health Application, End User, Distribution Channel, Ingredient (Bacteria & Yeast), and Region - Global Forecast to 2031

Probiotics Market Report by Product Type (Functional Food & Beverages (FnB), Dietary Supplements, and Feed), Ingredient (Bacteria and Yeast), End User (Human and Animal), Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

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