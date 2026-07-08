Upfront Diagnostics Announces Global Medical Advisory Board to Accelerate Efforts in Reducing Time to Stroke Care

The board features stroke experts from the US, UK, Canada, Spain, Nigeria and Australia

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Cambridge-founded medtech company developing rapid blood tests for stroke, has appointed a distinguished international Medical Advisory Board comprised of leading neurologists, stroke physicians, neurosurgeons, emergency medicine specialists, and paramedic leaders from the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Spain, Nigeria, and Australia. Collectively representing more than a century of clinical, scientific, and pre-hospital care experience, the advisory board underscores Upfront's commitment to advancing point-of-care testing (PoCT) and accelerating the diagnosis of time-critical neurological emergencies. The board will provide strategic guidance as the company advances next-generation blood biomarkers, including glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP)-based diagnostics, aimed at enabling rapid stroke detection and substantially reducing the time to appropriate treatment for patients worldwide.

The advisory board members include

Dr. Joshua Bernstock, Chief Medical Officer, UpFront Diagnostics (UK)

Dr. Craig Anderson, Director, Global Brain Health, The George Institute, University of New South Wales (Australia)

Dr. Robert Simister, Co-director London Stroke Clinical Network and Clinical Lead -UCLH Hyperacute Stroke Service (UK)

Dr. David S. Liebeskind, Founding Co-Director, The University of Southern California Neurovascular Center | Professor of Neurology, Neurological Surgery & Radiology, USC (US)

Dr. Toby Gropen, Director of Stroke Center, The University of Alabama, Birmingham (US)

Dr. Vitor Mendes Pereira of the St. Michael's Hospital / Univ. of Toronto (Canada)

Dr. Jaime Masjuan Vallejo, Head of the Neurology Service of the Ramón y Cajal University Hospital (Spain)

Dr. Kolawole Wasiu Wahab, Head of Stroke Unit, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital & Professor of Neurology, University of Ilorin (Nigeria)

Dr. Shashvat Desai - CEO, Gravity Medicine (US): Digital Health, AI, and Stroke

Prof. Scott Lancaster, Clinical Educator, Dartmouth Health Advanced Response Team (DHART) (US)

The company is focused on expanding its operational capabilities and accelerating the adoption of its diagnostic technologies across specialised emergency departments, ambulance services, and pre-hospital critical care systems.

As part of its international growth strategy, the Cambridge-founded medtech company is actively pursuing additional commercial evaluations and clinical partnerships across multiple countries in 2026, reflecting its ambition to broaden the global reach and impact of its next-generation stroke diagnostics.

Its flagship product, LVOne, is UKCA marked, enabling real-world clinical deployment in the United Kingdom, and is currently being piloted in partnership with the London Ambulance Service.

By combining innovative biomarkers with practical PoCT solutions, Upfront Diagnostics aims to help clinicians identify stroke patients more rapidly and facilitate faster access to appropriate, potentially life-saving treatments.

About Upfront Diagnostics: Founded in Cambridge in 2017, Upfront Diagnostics is a medtech company focused on developing and commercialising rapid PoC diagnostic tests for time-critical medical conditions. The company's flagship product, LVOne, is a blood-based diagnostic test designed to support the early identification of severe stroke and improve triage decisions in the pre-hospital setting. Using innovative biomarkers, Upfront Diagnostics is enabling emergency teams to rapidly assess patients and identify those most likely to benefit from specialist interventions. The company is ISO 13485 certified and aims to reduce delays to treatment and improve outcomes for patients experiencing acute neurological emergencies.

For further information:

Ritesh S, Communications & Marketing Specialist

Upfront Diagnostics

ritesh@upfrontdiagnostics.com