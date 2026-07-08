GoodData.AI Brings Governed Agentic Analytics to Regulated Enterprises Across DACH

GoodData.AI lets regulated enterprises in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland build and govern AI agents that support business processes, while maintaining full control over where AI runs and what data it can access.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 8, 2026 / GoodData.AI , an open agentic analytics platform with nearly two decades of analytics experience, today announced an expanded investment in the DACH region, bringing governed agentic analytics to regulated enterprises across Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

Many regulated enterprises have held off on production AI because outputs can't be traced back to approved business logic. GoodData.AI's platform addresses that directly: agents stay on a process over time, drafting and updating reports, analyses, and recommendations as new data comes in, while every output stays grounded in logic the company has already approved and can show an auditor on request.

The EU AI Act has introduced some of the most comprehensive AI governance rules in the world for high-risk systems, with penalties reaching up to €15 million or 3 percent of global annual revenue for non-compliant systems. Germany alone accounts for one of Europe's largest concentrations of regulated enterprises in finance, manufacturing, and pharma - industries where AI governance, auditability, and control are becoming increasingly important.

"German enterprises are ready to use AI, but not at the cost of control. They need systems that are accurate, explainable, auditable, and deployable on their own terms. GoodData.AI brings those pieces together through governed semantics, open architecture, and sovereign deployment."

Peter Fedorocko, Field CTO at GoodData.AI

How governed agents support enterprise work

Inside regulated enterprises, agents can continue working on a process long after the first answer. They can assemble quarterly briefings, monitor spend and procurement, recommend what to check next when something looks off, and help migrate teams from legacy BI systems without taking them offline. Co-pilots flag anomalies inside existing reports, and AI assistants answer direct business questions. None of it runs on a model's best guess. Unlike AI tools locked into one cloud and one model, every action stays inside business logic the company already approved. It can run in the cloud, in a private cloud, or fully on-premise, with whichever LLM the customer already trusts.

DATEV: scaling data products across the business

DATEV, one of Germany's most recognized enterprise software companies, serving tax advisors, auditors, and legal professionals across the country, selected GoodData.AI as its analytics platform for cross-domain analysis, work that's helping the company get data products into the hands of its teams faster and more consistently across the business, instead of preparing the same analysis separately for each domain.

"Data products are becoming a strategic success factor for DATEV. The interplay between data products, the semantic layer, and GoodData.AI enables the same data sources to be used across different use cases. This eliminates the need to prepare data multiple times across domains, promotes the reuse of analyses, and allows us to respond to new requirements much faster."

DATEV

To support that growth, GoodData.AI is also expanding its team in the DACH region with enterprise consultants experienced in analytics, BI, and AI software. This includes the recent appointment of Gerd Eck as Senior Sales Consultant, who brings direct experience delivering sovereign AI solutions across retail, legal, and compliance. The company also offers German-language support across the region.

About GoodData.AI

GoodData.AI is an open agentic analytics platform that lets enterprises put AI to work on their data without losing control of it. Its agents follow through on a business process rather than answering one question and stopping. Every answer and action they take is grounded in business definitions, permissions, and context the customer owns, so the people using it, not the AI, decide what happens next.

The same governed platform lets enterprises build and run many such agents across the business without redoing the governance work each time. Each one can be improved rather than replaced as needs change.

The platform supports customer-controlled infrastructure, bring-your-own-LLM flexibility, MCP and A2A integration, and open development through APIs and SDKs. Headquartered in San Francisco with engineering based in Prague, GoodData.AI serves enterprises and software companies worldwide.

For more information, visit GoodData.AI and follow GoodData on LinkedIn, YouTube, and Medium.

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©2026 GoodData Corporation. All rights reserved. GoodData.AI is a trademark of GoodData Corporation.

SOURCE: GoodData.AI

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gooddata.ai-brings-governed-agentic-analytics-to-regulated-enterp-1188105