Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier to Showcase World-Leading Defense Solutions at Farnborough International Airshow and Present First-ever Global 8000 Aircraft Aerial Display

Bombardier Defense, trusted by governments and mission-system providers around the world, will have a strong presence at the show, demonstrating the value of its top performing Challenger and Global aircraft solutions for Europe's current and evolving defense needs

Bombardier's Global 8000 aircraft, which will perform aerial displays at the show, has unique performance capabilities that make it an ideal vehicle for head of state and special missions





MONTREAL, July 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Defense will have a strong presence at the Farnborough International Airshow on July-20-24, showcasing its proven solutions based on the top-performing Challenger and Global platforms. Among the highlights of Bombardier's presence at the show will be the first ever aerial display of the Global 8000 aircraft, whose performance capabilities make it the flagship of the business aviation industry as well as an ideal vehicle for the most demanding special missions, including head of state.

Bombardier Defense has a longstanding presence in Europe, and will be looking to build and deepen relationships during the Farnborough airshow at a time when countries around the world are looking to enhance and modernize their airborne defense capabilities.

"Bombardier Defense has built a strong reputation across Europe and we are delighted to be showcasing our outstanding expertise at the show, which aligns with Europe's focus on readiness and capability modernization," said Stephen McCullough, Executive Vice President, Engineering, Product Development and Bombardier Defense. "As European nations face evolving defense needs, Bombardier Defense is ready to provide mission-ready solutions built around trusted aircraft like the Global 6500 and the Global 8000, where agility, endurance and reliability are required to rapidly address capability gaps."

Bombardier's impressive Global aircraft family is already in strong demand from governments and militaries around the world. The Global 6500 platform in particular has been selected for a variety of special missions in Canada, the United States, Germany, Sweden, Korea and Australia, among other nations.

The Global 8000 business jet, which entered service in 2025 as the world's fastest civilian aircraft, has extraordinary potential as a special mission vehicle. It also boasts a large payload volume, exceptional range of 8,000 NM and low cabin altitude of 820 m (2,691 ft.) (1). The Global 8000 aircraft's impressive range converts to extra long endurance on station, and its unique design ensures it can access 30% more airfields than its closest competitor. The Global 8000 aircraft offers a productive and secure environment that is ideal for a number of missions, including Head of State transport. Like all Bombardier aircraft, the Global 8000 aircraft can be outfitted with secure communications, navigation and self-protection systems.

For the first time at an airshow, the Global 8000 aircraft will take part in the aerial display at Farnborough, showcasing its class-leading short-field takeoff capabilities, impressive climb capabilities and remarkable agility for customers and aviation enthusiasts.

Bombardier also ensures its outstanding mission readiness through comprehensive product support across our European network, including dynamic services facilities in London Biggin Hill and Berlin, and Line Maintenance Stations in Farnborough, Paris, Geneva, Luton Nice and Linz. A new 51,000 sq. ft paint facility is set to open at the London Biggin Hill Service Centre.

Visitors interested in finding out more about Bombardier Defense are welcome to meet us at Chalet C603 to enquire about our exceptional mission-ready options.

About Bombardier Defense

Bombardier Defense offers something unique, combining Bombardier's portfolio of top-performing Challenger and Global aircraft with unparalleled engineering and maintenance expertise to create custom solutions. Known for its collaborative and flexible approach, Bombardier Defense builds long-term partnerships with governments and militaries, as well as joining forces with the world's most advanced mission system providers. Driven by a rich history of innovation, we are shaping the defense solutions of the future.

Bombardier Defense has manufacturing presence across North America. Leveraging Bombardier's highly responsive, worldwide support network, we offer expert maintenance services and tailored support options to our government and military customers. Hundreds of Bombardier aircraft perform critical airborne missions around the world, including Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Airborne Early Warning & Control (AEW&C), border and maritime patrol, multi-role, head of state transport, medevac, urgent humanitarian assistance and more.

For Information

To learn more about Bombardier Defense, visit bombardier.com/defense and follow us on LinkedIn.

For corporate news and information about Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), visit bombardier.com.

Media Contacts

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Louise Solomita

+1-514-513-6410

Louise.Solomita@aero.bombardier.com

Bombardier, Challenger, Global, Global 6500 and Global 8000 are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

(1) All specification and data are subject to certain operating rules, assumptions and other conditions when compared to commercial and business aircraft currently in service.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/93ae7f08-679f-4d2a-80c4-4a0165752f71