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WKN: A2QMNU | ISIN: US26154D1000 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
08.07.26 | 21:54
15,820 US-Dollar
-4,81 % -0,800
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
BEAZER HOMES
BEAZER HOMES USA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BEAZER HOMES USA INC24,0000,00 %
DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC15,820-4,81 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.